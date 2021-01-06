Boys basketball: Eagles extend winning streak to 11 games

PLYMOUTH — Make it 11 in a row for Colonel Crawford after the Eagles ran away from Plymouth 64-43 in boys basketball action on Tuesday.

The Eagles (11-0, 7-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) held a 26-20 lead at halftime and extended their advantage to 45-29 by the end of the third period. Colonel Crawford then outscored the Big Red 23-14 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory and keep the undefeated streak intact.

Junior Carter Valentine, who leads the Northern 10 Athletic Conference in scoring averaging 19.1 points per game, poured in 23 points against Plymouth. He hit 9-of-17 field goal attempts, including 3-of-8 3-point tries. Valentine led the Eagles with eight rebounds and had three steals and two assists.

Senior Chase Walker contributed 18 points on a 9-of-14 shooting performance. He finished with six rebounds and five steals.

Brock Ritzhaupt, Mason McKibben, and Nolan McKibben chipped in with six points apiece. Ritzhaupt grabbed four rebounds and Nolan McKibben dished out four assists.

Mason Studer finished with five points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Colonel Crawford scored 20 points off of 18 Plymouth turnovers. The Eagles took care of the ball, only committing seven giveaways.

Upcoming schedule

The Eagles jump back into Northern 10 play on Saturday when they play host to Ridgedale (2-7, 1-5 N10).

Northern 10 Notebook

Valentine is one of two Eagles among the top 10 in scoring in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. Mason Studer’s 14.1 points per game average is ninth-best in the league.

The rest of the scoring leaders in the N10 are, in order, Andrew Kalb of Seneca East (17.4 ppg); Gavin Cary and Trent Beamer of Upper Sandusky (both averaging 15.8 ppg); MIke Wise of Bucyrus (15.4 ppg); Cade Crawford of Carey (15.3 ppg); Isaac Mason of Seneca East (14.8 ppg); Austin Tusing of Mohawk (14.5 ppg); and Cade Adams of Upper Sandusky (14 ppg).

Cade Adams of Upper Sandusky is tops in assists, averaging 5.3 handouts per game. Studer is close behind, averaging 5.1 helpers per contest.

Dustin Brady of Wynford leads the N10 in rebounding, averaging 10.5 boards per game. Isaac Mason of Seneca East is on his heels, averaging 10.3 rebounds per game. Chase Walker of Colonel Crawford is third, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game.

Austin Tusing of Mohawk is the league’s steals leader, averaging 3.8 per game.

Brock Ferres of Seneca East tops the N10 in field goal percentage at 61.3%. Walker of CCHS is third at 59.5%.

Studer is fourth in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 41.9% of his shots from outside the arc.

Colonel Crawford is the only team in the Northern 10 without a league loss. Mohawk and Upper Sandusky are both 5-1 in league play. All other teams have at least three losses in Northern 10 action.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

