Girls basketball: Crestline falls to New London, Hillsdale

CRESTLINE — The Crestline High School girls basketball squad dropped non-league games to New London and Hillsdale on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-6, 0-3 Mid-Buckeye Conference) have now lost six consecutive games.

New London 57, Crestline 28

Kiaya Thierry scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 57-28 win over Crestline on Monday evening. She connected on seven field goal attempts, including three 3-point shots, and was 6-for-8 at the foul line.

Emilee Rowland score 11 points and Kaitlyn Gum had 10 points for New London.

Hannah Delong paced Crestline with eight points, three rebounds, and three steals. Kennedi Sipes, Liyah Harris, and Daija Sewell each had four points.

Ivy Stewart and Maddie Engler added three points apiece. Stewart had four rebounds. Brynn Cheney had two points.

Hillsdale 65, Crestline 51

Hillsdale broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter, outscoring Crestline 22-6 in the final period to net a 65-51 victory.

The Lady Bulldogs led 45-43 at the end of three quarters of play, but lost their offensive touch in the fourth.

Morgan Schwan and Kayla Vistoris provided a 1-2 punch offensively for Hillsdale. Schwan finished with a game-high 23 points and Vistucis pumped in 21 points.

Hannah Delong hit 5-of-12 field goal attempts and finished with 15 points to lead Crestline. She had seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Ivy Stewart and Daija Sewell scored 10 points each. Stewart snared a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out three assists. Sewell had two rebounds and two steals.

Kennedi Sipes added seven points. Brynn Cheney had four points and six rebounds. Emma Kirby added three points. Liyah Harris had two points and five rebounds.

Upcoming schedule

Crestline is scheduled to play host to Canton South on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs travel to East Knox on Monday.

