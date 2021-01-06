Girls basketball: Galion runs past Temple Christian, 60-18

MANSFIELD — The Galion High School girls basketball team notched its second win of the 2020-2021 season Tuesday, defeating Temple Christian, 60-18.

Freshman Lexi Rush led all scorers with a career-high 22 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. She connected on 10 field goal attempts and was 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

Junior Natalee Perkins scored 14 points. Classmate Heaven Phelps finished with 13 points and was 7-for-8 at the foul line.

Junior Teanna Greter added six points. Juniors Virginia King and Phynix Cole scored two points apiece and Gabby Heard added one point.

Maleah Kurtz led Temple Christian with eight points. Evelyn Day had seven points. Makayla Westbrook added two points and Mia Smith had one point.

Galion (2-11) rolled to a 16-2 lead by the end of the first period and built its advantage to 26-7 at halftime. Rush and Perkins led the Lady Tigers with eight points each in the first half.

In the third quarter, Galion continued to build its lead and held a 40-16 advantage as the fourth period opened. The Lady Tigers outpaced Temple Christian 20-2 in the final quarter to wrap up the victory.

Galion is off until Jan. 14 when the Lady Tigers travel to Pleasant to resume the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference schedule. Galion is scheduled to play at River Valley on Jan. 16.

MOAC Notebook

Galion’s Natalee Perkins continues to lead the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference in rebounding and blocked shots. She is averaging 10.4 rebounds and two blocked shots per game.

Carleigh Pearson of Ontario is the league’s scoring leader, averaging 19 points per game. Pearson is No. 2 in both steals and blocked shots, averaging four steals and 1.7 blocked shots per game.

Ariyah Douglas of Marion Harding leads the MOAC in assists, averaging five helpers per game. She’s second in scoring behind Pearson, averaging 17.1 points per game.

Kyla Columber of Pleasant is tops in steals, averaging 4.2 thefts per game.

Marion Harding (7-2, 4-0 MOAC) is the only team left in the league without a loss in MOAC play.

