Girls basketball: Mohawk stops Galion, 47-33

SYCAMORE — Mohawk broke open a close game in the third quarter and came away with a 47-33 win over Galion in girls basketball action on Monday.

Underclassmen led the way for the Warriors. Mohawk sophomore center Emily Klopp led all scorers with 17 points. Sophomore guard Bailey Sheets scored 10 points and sophomore forward Joleigh Hamilton added nine points.

Junior guard Heaven Phelps scored 14 points to lead Galion.

Mohawk (1-1, 0-1 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a 24-22 advantage at halftime. The Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 14-7 to build a 38-29 cushion by the end of the period.

Neither team managed much offense in the fourth quarter, but Mohawk outpaced Galion 9-4 to seal the win.

Still in search of its first win of the season, Galion (0-6, 0-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) returns home Thursday to face Clear Fork in conference play.

Clear Fork (1-2) is scheduled to play at Hillsdale on Wednesday.

