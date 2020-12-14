Boys basketball: Colonel Crawford wins battle of unbeatens against Carey

CAREY — Colonel Crawford defeated Carey in an early-season matchup of unbeaten teams in boys basketball action on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) edged the Blue Devils 53-50 to keep their record unblemished thus far in 2020-2021.

Carter Valentine hit 6-of-12 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, and finished with a team-high 18 points to pace Colonel Crawford.

Mason Studer scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out four assists.

Chase Walker had nine points and 10 rebounds. Brock Ritzhaupt and Nolan McKibben added six points apiece. Ritzhaupt had three rebounds and three assists. McKibben had to rebounds and two assists.

Landon Kemerly led Carey (4-1, 2-1 N10) with 13 points. Hayden Nash and Cade Crawford each scored 12 points.

Colonel Crawford led 22-15 after one quarter of play. Carey pulled to within four points by halftime, trailing 31-27. The teams played even in the third period, scoring 10 points each, and the Eagles preserved their lead 41-37. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 13-12 in the final period, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Eagles shot 51.3% from the field, while the Blue Devils struggled, hitting just 32.3%. Colone Crawford connected on 8-of-15 3-point field goal attempts and Carey made good of 5-of-25 attempts.

Colonel Crawford is scheduled to play host to Mohawk (2-1, 2-0 N10) on Friday at North Robinson. The Eagles are then scheduled to entertain Wynford on Saturday.

Carey is scheduled to play at Upper Sandusky (1-2, 0-1 N10) on Friday.

