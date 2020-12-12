Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Marion Harding 65, Galion 27
River Valley 53, Clear Fork 44
Buckeye Central 55, Seneca East 50
Wynford 56, Ridgedale 39
Western Reserve 32, Plymouth 28
Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 54 (OT)
Boys
Crestline 52, Lucas 42
Hopewell-Loudon 78, Danbury 50
Oak Harbor 52, Willard 41
Ashland 78, Massillon Washington 73
Loudonville 62, Mansfield Christian 43
Sandusky St. Mary 52, New Riegel 38
Tiffin Columbian 73, Sandusky 62
Norwalk 55, Sandusky Perkins 43
Tiffin Calvert 56, Gibsonburg 52
Cardington 53, Danville 30
Centerburg 59, Mount Gilead 42
West Holmes 46, Mount Vernon 27
Huron 56, Port Clinton 51
Margaretta 64, Milan Edison 49
Clyde 66, Vermilion 46
Riverdale 67, North Baltimore 44
Cory-Rawson 50, McComb 36
