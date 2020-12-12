Posted on by

Prep Basketball Scoreboard


Girls

Marion Harding 65, Galion 27

River Valley 53, Clear Fork 44

Buckeye Central 55, Seneca East 50

Wynford 56, Ridgedale 39

Western Reserve 32, Plymouth 28

Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 54 (OT)

Boys

Crestline 52, Lucas 42

Hopewell-Loudon 78, Danbury 50

Oak Harbor 52, Willard 41

Ashland 78, Massillon Washington 73

Loudonville 62, Mansfield Christian 43

Sandusky St. Mary 52, New Riegel 38

Tiffin Columbian 73, Sandusky 62

Norwalk 55, Sandusky Perkins 43

Tiffin Calvert 56, Gibsonburg 52

Cardington 53, Danville 30

Centerburg 59, Mount Gilead 42

West Holmes 46, Mount Vernon 27

Huron 56, Port Clinton 51

Margaretta 64, Milan Edison 49

Clyde 66, Vermilion 46

Riverdale 67, North Baltimore 44

Cory-Rawson 50, McComb 36

