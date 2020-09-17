Limited fans approved for Mid-Ohio IMSA race

After working closely with the Ohio Governor’s office and local health officials, IMSA and Green Savoree Racing Promotions have announced today that the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course set for next weekend, Sep. 25-27, will be open to a limited number of spectators. Those who attend must adhere to necessary health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s administration approved earlier today a variance to the Ohio Department of Health Director’s Order for sports for a total up to 6,000 spectators to attend. Currently purchased event tickets and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be valid for entry. A very limited number of tickets remain for sale at midohio.com on a first come, first serve basis. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate during the race weekend.

“The leadership and support of Governor Mike DeWine and his administrative team have been tremendous throughout the process to secure a variance for a limited number of fans to attend next weekend,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “Also, we really appreciate Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Interim Health Director Lance Himes and Morrow County Health Commissioner Stephanie Bragg for their ongoing guidance and support of our plan as we worked to open our gates to spectators again.”

The Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will feature the premier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship capping off the weekend schedule on Sunday, Sept. 27. The green flag will wave on the two-hour and 40-minute race at 2:05 p.m. ET. Nine races in total will be showcased on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Morrow County.

“Mid-Ohio fans have a longstanding tradition of being among the most avid and loyal toward sports car racing of any race fans anywhere,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We’re pleased to know that some of them will have the opportunity to join us next weekend for the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, and we expect to repay their loyalty with another fantastic weekend of IMSA competition.”

The other IMSA series on the weekend schedule include two races from IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, three featuring the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA, and one more from the IMSA Prototype Challenge. It will also be a doubleheader event for the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup with its first race to take the green flag on Friday, Sept. 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Practice and/or qualifying sessions for all other groups will begin on Friday, Sept. 25. The complete weekend schedule is available online at midohio.com.

In accordance with Ohio’s statewide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear facial coverings while indoors or outdoors on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course property. All spectators will enter the facility through Gate 1. They will also be subject to a temperature check and health screening upon entry. The CDC’s recommended guideline of at least six feet of social distancing must be maintained while on property.

“We’re thrilled to go racing again at Mid-Ohio for the Acura Sports Car Challenge. Sports car racing is what the facility was built on, so it’s great for fans to be able to come out and enjoy premier, world-class IMSA sports car racing,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Everyone’s cooperation and adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines we have in place will make it another successful weekend for us all.”

Fans should visit midohio.com/covid19 for more information on the essential health and safety protocols and social distancing procedures. Additional answers to common questions can be found at midohio.com/covid19faq as well as information for those who had previously purchased grandstand seats since they will be closed during the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio. The garage paddock will not be open to the public during the event as has been customary to support further social distancing and the health and safety of spectators and the competitors.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

