Clear Fork sports roundup: Red-hot Lady Colts beat Galion 10-0 for fourth straight soccer win

GALION — Clear Fork’s girls soccer team improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a 10-0 victory over Galion on Monday.

The win over Galion was their fourth straight.

Ellie Hauger had two goals to lead Clear Fork. Other scorers were Alyssa Swank, Annika Labaki, Avary Wine, Avery Wend, Carly McCue, Kendall Windsor, Morgan Galco and Renee Anders.

Carley McCue had two assists to lead the Lady Colts. Annika Labaki. Avery Wend, Ellie Hauger, Madison Caudill andTrinity Cook also had saves

Renee Anders had one save.

Next up for the Lady Colts is a home match vs. Ontario on Sept. 21.

Clear Fork 4, Mansfield Christian 0

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork secured a solid 4 – 0 win over Mansfield Christian last week for their third straight win. Another shutout upped the Lady Colts record to 3-2.

Goals were scored by Annika Labaki, Carly McCue, Kendall Windsor and Madison Caudil.

Recording assists were Annika Labaki, Carly McCue, Morgan Galco and Ellie Hauger.

Renee Anders had four saves.

Clear Fork 3, River Valley 0

CALEDONIA — Also last week, Clear Fork’s grls soccer team picked up its first MOAC win of the season with a 3-0 victory over River Valley.

Morgan Galco led the Colts with two goals. Carly McCue had the third score for Clear Fork

Morgan Galco, Ellie Hauger and Annika Labaki each had assists and Renee Anders had four saves in the goal.

Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Clear Fork quarterback Brady Tedrow looks for running room Friday at the Colt Corral. The Colts rushed for 311 yards vs. the Tigers on 56 carries. Tedrow finished with 212 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run. RB Christan Lyon finished with 89 yards rushing on 26 carries and added a 75-yard kickoff return. The Colts lost 20-17 in double overtime. They play at Ontario on Friday.