Acura racing weekend at Mid-Ohio in May cancelled; new date is being sought

LEXINGTON — Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course can confirm the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will not take place as previously scheduled from May 1-3.

This delays the start of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season opening and will impact the following IMSA-sanctioned series:

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA Prototype Challenge

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama

Acura, IMSA, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are in discussions to identify a new date later in 2020.

IMSA and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will promptly communicate any updates as further information is made available.

