Lady Eagles, Knightspick up easy victories\

Colonel Crawford 58, Ridgedale 35

MORRAL — The Lady Eagles from Colonel Crawford continued their winning ways on Saturday as they headed to Morral for a battle with Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe Ridgedale.

Crawford earned the road victory by a final score of 58-35 to improve their season record to 8-1, including a 6-1 mark in conference meetings.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, Crawford will ring in the 2020 portion of their schedule by hosting the Crestline Lady Bulldogs in non-conference play at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

Northmor 60, Ridgemont 45

MOUNT VICTORY — On Friday Northmor hit the road to Mount Victory to clash with the Ridgemont’s Lady Golden Gophers.

The Knights cruised to a 15-point, non-conference road win, 60-45. Northmor bumped its record to 4-5 overall and currently sits at 2-5 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference meetings.

Lexi Wenger sat atop the scoring category for Northmor, posting 22 in the win. Reagan Swihart added 17, Paige Caudill dropped 11 and Julianna DiTullio chipped in 10 points.

The black and gold will jump right back into things on Thursday, Jan. 2 as they host the Ridgedale Lady Rockets. Conference play picks back up for the Knights on Saturday as they host the Highland Lady Fighting Scots.

St. Peter’s 48, Crestline 44

MANSFIELD — Crestline’s girls hoops squad headed to Mansfield Christian on Friday evening for their opening contest of the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase.

Unfortunately for the Lady ‘Dogs, that’s where their run would end as they fell to a familiar foe in the St. Peter’s Lady Spartans; 48-44.

Crestline shot just 25 percent from the field on the night and committed 14 turnovers in the loss. The Lady Bulldogs did gather 30 rebounds in the contest though while also swiping 10 steals, dishing out eight assists and swatting two blocks as a team.

Hannah Delong led the ‘Dogs in scoring with 17 while Ivy Stewart also reached double-figures with 10.

Crestline will head to North Robinson to meet Colonel Crawford on Thursday, Jan.2. On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Lady Bulldogs return home to host Mid-Buckeye Conference foe Loudonville.

Mansfield Christian 40, Galion 29

MANSFIELD — Like the Lady Bulldogs, the Galion Lady Tigers were in action Friday evening at the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase.

Also like Crestline, the Galion squad would see itself finish one-and-done as they fell to the hosting Mansfield Christian Lady Flames by a final score of 40-29. With the loss, the Tigers fall to 0-10 overall on the season.

Galion will be off until Wednesday, Jan. 8 when they are set to hit the road to Marion to clash in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference meeting with Pleasant.

Galion, Crestline go down in tournament openers

