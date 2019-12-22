Lady Eagles get back to winning

BUCYRUS — After dropping their first game of the season back on Tuesday, December 17, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles were back in action on Saturday, December 21 as they headed to Bucyrus for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference showdown with the hosting Lady Redmen.

The Lady Eagles showed that they were poised to bounce back, opening the game by outscoring Bucyrus by a tally of 18-7 in the first before eventually widening their lead to 31-13 at halftime. In the second half, Crawford came out still hot, posting 37 second half points en route to their 68-31 victory over Bucyrus.

With the win, the Eagles improved their season mark to 7-1 overall that includes a 5-1 record in league contests. Bucyrus remains without a win, falling to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

Allison Teglovic, the leading scorer in the N-10, dropped 25 points in the win while teammate Hannah Plesac joined her in double-figures, scoring 13. In total, 10 players scored at least one point for the Lady Eagles on Saturday.

Back on Tuesday, the Seneca East Lady Tigers traveled to Mac Morrison Gymnasium and handed Crawford their first blemish of the season; 48-35. Teglovic and Plesac led the way for the home team, scoring a dozen points apiece.

Colonel Crawford will pick back up in conference play at Ridgedale on Saturday, Dec.28. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Lady Eagles host Crestline.

Crestline 49, Mansfield Christian 35

CRESTLINE — In their final game before a small Christmas break, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs were on their home floor on Saturday, December 21 as they played hosts to Mid-Buckeye Conference foes, the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

Crestline found themselves trailing after the opening frame by a score of 10-5 but would erupt for 25 points in the second while holding the Flames to just 10 to take a 30-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Mansfield Christian out-scored Crestline in the third by just one point at 11-10 but would not be able to make up the ground necessary in the fourth, tallying just four points to the ‘Dogs’ nine as the home team held on for the 49-35 victory.

With the victory, Crestline bumps their overall record to .500 at 4-4 and earned their first conference win of the season, now sitting at 1-2.

As a team, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed 28 rebounds (11 Offensive, 17 Defensive), dished out 13 assists, recorded 11 steals and two blocks, all while committing 24 turnovers.

Lauryn Tadda led all scorers on the day, dropping 25 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Next weekend, Crestline will join many other area high schools at Mansfield Christian for the annual Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase.

Shelby 59, Galion 16

SHELBY — Back on Friday, December 20, the Galion Lady Tigers hit the road and headed to Shelby to meet up with the undefeated defending Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champions in the Lady Whippets.

Shelby would remain undefeated, taking care of Galion easily by a final score of 59-16. The Lady Whippets now sit at 8-0 overall and extend their MOAC winning streak to 18 games, moving to 4-0 this season. As for the Lady Tigers, they fall to 0-8 on the season and 0-5 in conference games.

Morgan Kimble led Galion in scoring with eight points while Natalee Perkins added six and Dezi Lester recorded the remaining two points in the loss.

Shelby saw 11 girls score at least one point on the evening, led by Emma Randall with 17 points. Olivia Baker joined Randall in double-figures, netting 13 in the victory.

The Lady Tigers struggled on the offensive end, committing 37 turnovers while also missing all eight of their free-throw attempts.

Both teams played one more game before Christmas, both against N-10 teams. Galion hosted the Mohawk Lady Warriors on Monday, Dec. 23 while Shelby welcomed the Buckeye Central Buckettes to their home gym in a clash of conference leaders.

Fredericktown 48, Northmor 42

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights basketball squad was also in action over the weekend as they played hosts to Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference rivals, the Fredericktown Lady Freddies.

In a sloppy contest that saw the two teams combining to commit 45 turnovers (26 by Northmor), the Freddies came away with their first KMAC win of the season; 48-42. Fredericktown moved to 3-5 overall with the victory and 1-4 in the league while the Knights fell to 3-5, including a conference mark of 2-4.

Between the two squads, they also combined to shoot 43 free throws, 31 of which were taken by the visiting Freddies.

Paige Caudill led the Lady Golden Knights in scoring with 11 on the day.

Northmor will return to action on Friday, Dec. 27 at Ridgemont.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_basketball-stock-image-1.jpg

Crestline wins; Galion, Northmor lose league games

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048