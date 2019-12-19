Area bowling, dartball results

Bowling Results

TUESDAY MIX LEAGUE SCORES

Week 12 results

Team Standings as of Dec. 19 — 1 C.O.W.A. 34 14; 2 Three Mustysteers 31 17; 3 The Excusers 30 18; 4 Third Shifters 30 18; 5 Sweet Girls 27 21; 6 The Bowling Stones 25 23; 7 Peppertoneys 24 24; 8 Smitty’s Carryout 23 25; 9 Off Constantly 8 40.

Top Scores Week 13 — 1 Bob Trease 178 236 198 =612; 2 Kevin Inscore 192 175 222 =589; 3 Cory Inscore 194 178 207 =579; 4 Dave Pappert 162 174 243 =579; 5 Stan Sims 177 186 212 =575; 1 Jane Horton 156 186 160 =502; 2 Mary Pappert 214 159 123 =496; 3 Sherry Phillips 154 163 122 =439; 4 Michelle Thomas 145 152 123 =420; 5 Peggy Koliar 102 130 113 =345.

Top Scores Week 12 — 1 Stan Sims 236 262 200 =698; 2 Dylan Ruth 202 227 212 =641; 3 Cory Inscore 255 186 179 =620; 4 Kevin Roach 175 136 219 =613; 5 Howard Thomas 182 181 241 =604; 1 Sherry Phillips 177 181 172 =530; 2 Jane Horton 162 138 168 =468; 3 Michelle Thomas 146 139 134 =419; 4 Peggy Koliar 127 149 134 =410; 5 Mary Pappert 146 136 122 =404.

Top Scores Week 11 — 1 Kevin Inscore 165 205 257 = 627; 2 Dylan Ruth 229 195 203 = 627; 3 Jim Patterson 194 235 195 = 624; 4 Howard Thomas 212 222 181 = 615; 5 Harry Myers 186 159 192 = 589; 1 Mary Pappert 180 199 153 = 532; 2 Jane Horton 161 167 177 = 505; 3 Michelle Thomas 161 183 159 = 503; 4 Sherry Phillips 177 146 118 = 441; 5 Faye Borders 102 150 129 = 381.

Top Scores Week 10 — 1 Stan Sims 215 186 245 =646; 2 Harry Myres 212 212 166 =590; 3 Cory Inscore 214 214 158 =586; 4 Jim Patterson 178 189 189 =556; 5 Howard Thomas 166 187 201 =556; 1 Sherry Phillips 190 116 140 =446; 2 Jane Horton 156 147 135 =438; 3 Michelle Thomas 135 140 146 =421; 4 Mary Pappert 133 133 133 =395; Peggy Koliar 151 127 98 =376.

Top Scores Week 9 — 1 Stan Sims 266 268 170 = 704; 2 Kevin Inscore 186 229 193 = 608; 3 Cory Inscore 226 161 173 = 560; 4 Bob Trease 156 214 183 = 553; 5 Dave Pappert 202 179 170 = 551; 1 Peggy Koliar 175 139 144 = 458; 2 Jane Horton 137 180 134 = 451; 3 Michelle Thomas 176 132 106 = 414; 4 Sherry Phillips 145 96 141 = 382; 5 Faye Borders 88 116 120 = 324.

Top Scores Week 7 — 1 Mike Hauck 215 198 225 638’ Dutch Kollar 253 198 181 632; Stan Sims 188 203 220 611; Howard Thomas 181 252 191 604; Jim Patterson 152 211 216 579; Jane Horton 166 176 139 481; Sherry Phillips 152 164 132 448; Mary Pappert 153 155 132 440; Michelle Thomas 153 141 144 438; Faye Borders 143 106 116 365.

CITY B LEAGUE RESULTS

Team Standings as of Dec. 6 — Quest 37 – 15; Cross Carpet 32.5 – 19.5; S & S Enterprise 31.5 – 20.5; Top Shelf 29.5 – 22.5; M & S Pizza 29 – 23; Sandbaggers 29 – 23; Sanders Renovation 29 – 23; Feelin Dangerous 28 – 24; Sloppy Strikes 27 – 25; Randy’s Muffler 26.5 – 25.5; Skull Crushers 22 – 30; Terrible Team 18.5 – 33.5; Just Jokin 17.5 – 34.5,

Top Scores for Dec. 6 — Brian Wenninger-235-226-224=667; John Cross-222-214-202=638; Andy Sutton-185-210-236=631; Eric Smith-201-189-231=621; Tom Alstedt-215-193-211=619; Rick Cox-179-234-190=603; Cookie Webber-153-220-227=600; Sherri Sherriff-159-150-179=488; Heather Moore-126-168-141=435; Janet Hout-127-166-131=424; Allie Borders-110-144-179=433.

Top Scores for Nov. 5 — Andy Sutton-254-211-225=690’ Eric Baldinger-253-225-188=663; Chris Brocklesby-214-210-227=651; Neal Najera-247-181-204=632; Eric Smith-235-224-173=632; Bob Leppert-204-217-203=624; Aaron Stewart-191-219-200=610; Nick Johnson-202-192-213=607; Cookie Webber-142-179-190=509; Shelby Gabel-169-171-169=509; Sherri Sheriff-147-199-147=493; Tiffany Flitton-149-189-148=486; Stacy Dewey-167-135-154=456; Cindy Lynn-146-154-113=413.

Dartball results

CHURCH DARTBALL RESULTS

Nov. 11 results: Northern Division — Bucyrus Holy Trinity – 2-1; Crestline Trinity Lutheran #2 – 2-1; New Washington United Methodist – 2-1; Shelby First Church of God – 1-2; Sulphur Springs St. Paul Lutheran – 1-2; Scioto United Methodist – 0-0; Tiro Crouse Lutheran – -0-0; Southern Division — Galion Peace Lutheran – 3-0; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran – 2-1; Windfall UCC – 2-1; Galion First Lutheran – 1-2; Galion Trinity Lutheran – 1-2; Crestline Trinity Lutheran #1 – 1-2; Bucyrus St. Johns UCC – 0-3.