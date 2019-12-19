Knights bowlers suffer narrow losses

CARDINGTON — Back on Tuesday afternoon, the bowlers from Northmor headed to Morrow Lanes in Cardington to clash in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference battle with the conference-leading Pirates.

Northmor’s girls entered the match tied atop the league with Cardington and would be handed their first loss of the season as they fell to the hosting Lady Pirates by just 55 pins; 1,861-1,806. The loss drops the Lady Golden Knights to 8-1 overall on the season, including a mark of 5-1 in the KMAC. Cardington remained undefeated with the victory, moving to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league meetings.

After the first game, Northmor found themselves in unfamiliar territory, trailing Cardington by 57 pins; 860-803. Game two would see the deficit widen as the Pirates out-rolled the Knights; 787-709. Down by 135 pins entering the two-game Baker Series, the black and gold would rally, posting scores of 145 and 149 to add 294 to their total but Cardington’s 214 (106, 108) was enough, thanks to their cushion entering the series, to hold on for the narrow victory.

Kourtney Rinehart rolled the high game of the day for the Lady Knights in the loss, knocking down 215 pins in game one. Kristen Bittner finished with the high series against the Pirates, rolling games of 144 and 173 to total 317. Rinehart did not bowl in game two for Northmor.

Over on the boys side of the alley, the second-place Knights would also be handed a loss by the Pirates, dropping the league match by an even smaller margin of 51 pins; 2,105-2,054. Northmor moved to 6-3 overall on the season and 4-2 in the KMAC while Cardington improved to 5-1 overall and remains undefeated in league contests at 3-0.

The Knights’ score of 2,054 sets a new school record mark for pins in a match while another school record was broken on the day thanks to Cole Postell.

Postell set the benchmark for high two-game series by rolling a 223 and a 244 (high game) on the day for a total of 467 pins.

Northmor trailed by just 53 pins after the first game at 909-856 and would see themselves trailing by 77 pins entering the Baker Series; 1,814-1,737. However, the Knights would add 317 to their overall score with games of 149 and 168 en route to the new school record. Cardington had other plans though, picking up 291 pins (160, 131) to secure the win at home.

The Golden Knights will now see a break in action until KMAC play starts back up on Monday, January 6 as they play hosts to the Fredericktown Freddies at Victory Lanes in Galion.

Galion Tigers Bowling

GALION — Also on Tuesday, the Galion Tigers bowling squads took to their home alleys at Victory Lanes for a non-conference meeting with the visiting Mount Gilead Indians.

The Tigers would have no issues in sweeping the Indians as the boys won by 702 pins at 2,133-1,431 with the Lady Tigers downing Mount Gilead by 278 pins; 1,451-1,173.

Galion’s boys distanced themselves from their guests early, going up by a score of 940-596 after game one. In game two, the Tigers added 885 more pins and appeared to be in cruise control, heading into the Baker Series up 1,825-1,234. The Tigers out-rolled the Indians in the series to the tune of 308-197 en route to the lopsided victory.

Senior Austin Rinehart recorded both the high game and high series for the home team in the win, rolling a 234 in game one and a two-game total of 411.

Kadence Fairchild led the way for the Lady Tigers, rolling a 193 (high game) and a 136 to net the high series of 329.

Galion took a 188-pin advantage after the first game and stretched that to 309 pins with their second game totals, heading into the two-game Baker Series up by a tally of 1,287-978. Mount Gilead would post a better Baker total than Galion at 195-164 but it would not nearly be enough to make-up the distance that the home team had created.

The Tigers are back in conference action for their next two contests as they head to Dynasty Lanes to face the Shelby Whippets on Thursday, followed by another road trip to Coopers Bowl for a clash with the Pleasant Spartans on Friday. Galion will then return to action after the holiday break on Tuesday, January 7 as they travel to Lex Lanes for a non-conference meeting with the hosting Minutemen.

