Tigers topple Gilead Christian, Crestline

GALION — After sharing the lanes at Victory Lanes in Galion against different opponents on Tuesday, December 10, the Galion Tigers and the Crestline Bulldogs bowling squads met to face each other in non-conference action on Thursday, December 12.

The Tigers took care of the Bulldogs on both sides of the alley as the Galion boys cruised to a 1,955-1.640 victory while the Galion girls rolled past Crestline; 1,601-1,441.

Heading into the Baker Series, Galion’s boys squads held a sizable lead at 1,578-1,391 before putting the match away by outscoring the Bulldogs in the series; 377-249.

Alan Evans turned in the high game of the afternoon for the Tigers, posting a 201 score in game number two in the match. Overall, Jason Gutheridge finished with the high series, rolling a two-game total of 376 (197, 179).

“We are 3-2 now but, we’re struggling with consistency right now,” begins the boys head coach Brad Fairchild. “We are having a lot of ups and downs…once we get that corrected, we should make a solid run for the league title again this year. I knew there would be times when we may struggle a little this year as we lost two key bowlers from last year.”

Over on the girls side of things, the Lady Tigers once again saw Kadence Fairchild contribute the top game and high series, rolling a 193 in game one before completing her 384-series with a 191 in game two.

Galion held a 130-pin lead entering the Baker Series and would add 30 pins to their final advantage by distancing themselves in the two-game Baker Series; 261-231.

“We are doing pretty good right now at 4-1 overall but still need to work on doing better at picking up our spares,” states girls head coach Bobby Lear. “Overall, I’m very proud of our girls and they should make a run at being at the top of league and pretty strong heading into the postseason.”

The Tigers will head to Blue Fusion in Marion on Friday, December 13 for a clash with the Ridgedale Rockets. A non-conference opponent awaits Galion on Tuesday, December 17 as they play hosts to the Mount Gilead Indians at Victory Lanes. On Friday and Saturday of next week, the Tigers will be on the road against Shelby and Pleasant, respectively.

For the Bulldogs, they will be on the road at the Hall of Fame Lanes Tournament on Saturday, December 14. Next Friday and Saturday, Crestline will host Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the Fredericktown Freddies before taking on Highland on the road.

Galion vs. Gilead Christian

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers faced the visiting Gilead Christian Eagles in non-league play.

Most of the Galion roster would get to roll for the boys as they won easily over their guests; 1,563-1,156. For the Lady Tigers, they would out roll the Lady Eagles by more than 500 pins; 1,599-1,068.

AJ Randalph and Austin Rinehart, staples in the usual Tigers’ lineup, tied for the high game on the afternoon by rolling 188 scores in their lone game against Gilead Christian. Sean Clark picked up the high two-game series, rolling games of 106 and 113.

Fairchild was atop the Lady Tigers score sheet against the Lady Eagles, rolling a 164 high-game in her second 10 frames while earning high-series honors with a two-game total of 303.

Crestline vs. Mansfield Senior

GALION — While Galion was occupying one half of Victory Lanes, the Crestline Bulldogs played hosts to the visiting Mansfield Senior Tygers on the end.

Unfortunately for both Bulldogs’ squads, they would come up on the shorter side of the score sheet against their guests.

Crestline’s boys were handed an 1,808-1,638 loss while the Lady ‘Dogs fell; 1,398-1,274.

Simon Reynolds earned high game and high series marks on the day for the boys, rolling games of 152 and 222, equating to 378 pins. Rachel Weyant rolled a 134 in game two for the high game on the girls side with Erin McKenna earning the high series at 255 (129, 126).

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Crestline-Bulldog-5.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-2.jpg

Galion rollers keep up hot start

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048