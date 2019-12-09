Sluggish start continues for ‘Dogs

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team began their season on the road back on Wednesday, November 27 with a trip to North Robinson for a clash with the hosting Colonel Crawford Eagles.

Crawford had no issues handing the ‘Dogs their first loss of the season, cruising to an impressive, 88-31 victory.

In the contest, Spencer Harley led the way for the road squad, scoring 13 of the team’s 31 points.

As a team, Crestline struggled from the field, converting just 10/28 shots from inside the arc while making just one three pointer in 11 tries. At the free-throw line, the Bulldogs finished at 4/7 as a team. The visitors combined for 22 rebounds, five assists, three steals and 24 turnovers in the season-opening loss.

Fast forward to Friday, December 6 when Crestline hosted the Kidron Central Christian Comets in both their home opener, as well as their Mid-Buckeye Conference opener.

In that showdown, the Bulldogs would once again find themselves on the losing end of the scoreboard, moving to 0-2 on the season following a 53-38 defeat.

After being held scoreless against the Eagles, Kaden Ronk showed up with 10 points to lead the way for the hosting Bulldogs while also grabbing a pair of rebounds, dishing out an assist and swiping one steal. Harley tacked on nine points for Crestline while grabbing four rebounds and administering two dimes.

Other statistics from Friday’s loss to the Comets were: Team- 15/32 from the interior, 5/12 from the perimeter, 3/7 from the free-throw line, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals and 17 turnovers; Trevor Phillips- 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Ethan Clark- 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and Connor Lusk- 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist.

The very next day, the Bulldogs once again hit the road, this time for a non-conference meeting with the hosting Ridgemont Golden Gophers.

Unfortunately for Crestline, they would return home with an 0-3 record to begin the season as they fell to the Gophers by a final tally of 61-46.

Ronk once again led the Bulldogs in scoring, netting 13 points on the evening. Phillips joined Ronk in double-figures, contributing 11 points in the loss.

Other stats from Saturday’s contest were: Team- 17/37 from inside, 4/11 from outside, 8/15 from the charity stripe, 29 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals and 6 turnovers; Ronk- 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Phillips- 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Harley- 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Clark- 7 points, 2 rebounds; Lusk- 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and Calvin Reed- 1 point, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal.

Crestline’s contest against conference foes, the Lucas Cubs, originally scheduled for Friday, December 13, has been rescheduled due to the Cubs playing in the Division VII state championship football game.

Following a bit of a break, the Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday, December 20 where they are set to travel to Mansfield Christian for a MBC clash with the hosting Flames. On Saturday, December 21, the Bulldogs will be on the road again as they travel to Plymouth, home of the Big Red. Another non-conference contest awaits the ‘Dogs on Saturday, December 28 when they welcome the Hillsdale Falcons to their home gymnasium.

