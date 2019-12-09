Lady ‘Dogs drop MBC opener

CRESTLINE — Last Thursday evening, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball team opened up their home gymnasium to the visiting Lucas Lady Cubs for their Mid-Buckeye Conference opener.

In a game originally scheduled for Saturday, December 7 but moved due to the Lucas football team playing for a Division VII state football title, the visitors would emerge victorious, thus handing Crestline their third consecutive loss; 45-27.

Things remained close throughout the first quarter of play with Lucas taking a slight advantage into the second at 9-7. The Lady Cubs would then go on to outscore the ‘Dogs in the second by four points to extend their halftime lead to 22-16.

The second half would be all Lucas as they would add 15 in the third while holding the home squad to just seven points to up the lead to 37-23. A low-scoring fourth would swing in the way of the visitors en route to their 18-point victory.

Crestline, now 1-3 overall on the season, was led by nine points from Hannah Delong, who also added eight rebounds, an assist, a pair of blocks and two steals.

As a team, the Lady Bulldogs struggled from the field, going just 7/30 on their attempts inside the three-point line and making just 3/14 attempts from beyond the arc. At the free-throw line, Crestline was successful on four of six attempts.

Other statistics for the home team in the loss were: Team- 31 rebounds (11 Offensive, 20 Defensive), 6 assists, 8 blocks, 8 steals and 29 turnovers committed; Ivy Stewart- 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal; Lauryn Tadda- 3 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Emma Kirby- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal; Kennedy Moore- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks; Liyah Harris- 2 points, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and Jocelynn Morgan- 1 rebound, 1 steal.

The Lady ‘Dogs will look to snap their three-game skid on Tuesday, December 10 when they welcome the Bucyrus Lady Redmen to town for non-conference action. MBC play picks back up for Crestline on Thursday, December 12 with another home game, this time against the Central Christian Lady Comets. On Monday, December 16, the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders head to the home of the Bulldogs for non-league play.

