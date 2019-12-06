Sports roundup: Tigers fall to 1-1 after loss to Upper Sandusky

Boys Basketball

Upper Sandusky 81, Galion 35

UPPER SANDUSKY — Galion’s boys basketball team is 1-1 this season following Wednesday’s 81-35 loss to Upper Samdusky. The Rams upped their record to 2-1.

The Tigers are home Saturday vs. River Valley to open the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. After nearly a week off from competition, Galion will head to Marion on Friday, Dec. 13 to clash with the hosting Harding Presidents. Originally, the orange and blue were set to clash with the Lucas Cubs on Tuesday, December 10 but that non-conference contest was cancelled due to the Cubs’ football team playing for a state championship over this weekend.

Wrestling

Northmor 57, Mansfield Senior 6

Northmor 36, Upper Sandusky 34

GALION — Northmor wrestlers top Mansfield Senior, Upper Sandusky.

Seven wrestlers for Northmor were double winners, including returning state champion Conor Becker in the 182-pound weight class.

CJ Stoney (113), Marcus Cortez (132), Trenton Ramos (138), Austin Amens (152), Niko Christo (160) and Hunter Brookover (285) all will begin their season, along with Becker, at 2-0 for the Knights.

Northmor will be back at home again next Wednesday, Dec. 11 as they host yet another quad-meet, this time with visitors coming from River Valley, Galion and Willard High Schools.

Bowling

Galion split with Elgin

MARION — The Galion Tigers bowling squads headed off on the road on Thursday afternoon to meet up with the hosting Elgin Comets. The girls team won 1,685-1,503, while the boys lost 2,197-1,996.

Abby Crager led the way for Galion, rolling the high two-game series of 359 (189, 170) while Austin Rinehart finished with the high series for the boys at 424 (221, 203).

A pair of non-league matches awaits the Tigers next week as they host Gilead Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 10 before heading to Blue Fusion in Marion on Friday against Ridgedale.

Northmor ladies still perfect

LEXINGTON — In Lexington on Tuesday, the Lady Knights improved to 5-0 with a 1,692-1,668 victory while the boys got their first loss, 2,363-1,870.

Northmor is at home vs. Mount Gilead at Victory Lanes in Galion on Friday and at home Monday vs. Centerburg. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Knights are on the road at Highland Fighting.

By Chad Clinger

