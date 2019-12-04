Crawford’s Gavin Feichtner will play baseball at Tiffin University

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford senior and three-sport athlete Gavin Feichtner was joined by his family and teammates last week he signed his letter of intent to attend Tiffin University next fall.

Feichtner, a member of the golf, basketball and baseball teams for the Eagles, will further his education at Tiffin, although he is still undecided on his major.

“I haven’t decided on a major yet but, it’ll probably be exercise science or sports management…something in that range.”

Additionally, Feichtner will suit up for the Dragons’ baseball team and take to the mound as a member of their pitching staff, pursuing a dream that he has had since a young age.

“It means a lot to be able to continue my career at the collegiate level,” begins Feichtner. “My dad’s always pushed me from a young age, letting me play on travel ball teams and just pushing me to take my game to the next level.”

Although Feichtner had offers from other schools to play baseball, and even a few for basketball, he knew instantly that Tiffin, a private university with just under 4,300 students, was the right place for him.

“As soon as I stepped on the campus at Tiffin, I knew that that was the school for me. It’s not too big and there’s good competition in the league…the coaching staff is amazing and the whole Tiffin community was welcoming and it was just all around a good fit.”

“It’s always exciting to see a player sign on to play for a university,” said Colonel Crawford baseball coach Dan Gorbett. “He (Gavin) is a diamond in the rough.He’s a steal there and his best days are still ahead of him. I hope he continues to improve every outing this year and can continue to do so while having fun at the next level.”

Chad Clinger | Galion Inquirer Colonel Crawford three-sport athlete Gavin Feicthner (front, center) recently signed his letter of intent to attend Tiffin University next fall. While there, Feichtner will participate for the Dragons on their baseball team. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Gavin-Feichtner.jpg Chad Clinger | Galion Inquirer Colonel Crawford three-sport athlete Gavin Feicthner (front, center) recently signed his letter of intent to attend Tiffin University next fall. While there, Feichtner will participate for the Dragons on their baseball team.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048