N-10 Athletic Conference announces football honors

GALION — On the heels of the the Carey Blue Devils’ season ending with a 32-21 loss to the East Knox Bulldogs in the Division VI, Region 22 championship game, the Northern-10 Athletic Conference has officially released the names of the players receiving all-conference honors for their work on the gridiron in the fall of 2019.

Chase Foos of the Seneca East Tigers won both the Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Specail Teams Player of the Year Awards. Foos shares the Special Teams honors with Trent Greene of the Wynford Royals.

Andrew Pifer of the the Bucyrus Redmen has been named Defensive Player of the Year and Gabe Helbert, head coach of the Royals, earned himself Coach of the Year accolades.

First-Team Offense: Chase Foos Seneca East; Mason Vent Upper Sandusky; Dustin Brady Wynford; Tristan Cross Colonel Crawford; Skyler Walker Seneca East; Cody Taylor Wynford; Diago Cazares Upper Sandusky; Seth Benedict Wynford; Grant Huston Carey; James Clouse Mohawk; Logan Hicks Seneca East; Blake Jones Seneca East; Gavin Leffler Wynford

First-Team Defense:Micah Graves Bucyrus; Gavin Stump Mohawk; Logan Hicks Seneca East; Blake Jones Seneca East; Carson Heinlen Wynford; Gavin Leffler Wynford; Andrew Pifer Bucyrus; Connor Williams Carey; Pat Snook Seneca East; Cody Taylor Wynford; Bryce Conti Carey; Tyler Hayman Mohawk; Seth Benedict Wynford

First-Team Special Teams: Chase Foos Seneca East; Tyler Bishop Bucyrus

Second-Team Offense: Ben Seibert Bucyrus; Ethan Beringer Carey; Landen Snyder Mohawk; Jacob Maxhimer Buckeye Central; Reece Billock Carey; Jesse Leeth Mohawk; Hastin Zier Bucyrus; Cade Crawford Carey; Tyler Hayman Mohawk; Jake Siesel Seneca East; Micah Graves Bucyrus; Bryant Pfeifer Bucyrus; Tommy Phillips Buckeye Central; Konner Moore Colonel Crawford; Baily Skidmore Wynford

Second-Team Defense: Drew Steen Carey; Trennen Stoll Carey; Dan Kocher Colonel Crawford; Mason Danner Mohawk; Kaleb Leeth Mohawk; Hunter Martin Seneca East; Eric Bils Upper Sandusky; Ethan Suter Colonel Crawford; Tristan Cross Colonel Crawford; Jesse Leeth Mohawk; Skyler Walker Seneca East; Hastin Zier Bucyrus; Derek Lonsway Carey; Jake Siesel Seneca East

Second-Team Special Teams: Seth Benedict Wynford; Trent Greene Wynford

Honorable Mention: Garrett Harrison Buckeye Central; Nick Ramey Buckeye Central; Devon Newland Bucyrus; Lincoln Mollenkopf Bucyrus; Carson Pahl Carey; Cameron Pahl Carey; Jordan Fenner Colonel Crawford; Evan Spangler Colonel Crawford; Bryce Sheets Mohawk; Collin Barth Mohawk; Dustin Smith Seneca East; Blane Cottingham Seneca East; Braden Cano Upper Sandusky; Kolby Taylor Upper Sandusky; Nate Imbody Wynford; Lucas Hackworth Wynford

Archive photo Colonel Crawford junior Tristan Cross was recently named to the Northern-10 Athletic Conference’s all-conference first team for his offensive work, as well as second-team defense for the Eagles. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Tristan-Cross-2.jpg Archive photo Colonel Crawford junior Tristan Cross was recently named to the Northern-10 Athletic Conference’s all-conference first team for his offensive work, as well as second-team defense for the Eagles.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

