Braxton Tate runs his way to All-Ohio honors at state meet

HEBRON — On Saturday, November 2, nearly 1,100 runners flocked to the National Trail Raceway in Hebron for the 91st Annual Boys and 42nd Annual Girls State Cross Country Meet.

Included in that figure on a chilly Saturday were the lone representatives from the Galion boys team in senior Braxton Tate and Northmor’s boys team in senior Gavvin Keen, as well as the Northmor Lady Golden Knights.

In the fifth race overall on the day, Tate would take to the field of 183 runners in the boys Division II race. Tate entered Saturday’s season finale with the third fastest time from his regional (15:23.59), as well as the third fastest state qualifying time. Ahead of him were Shelby senior, Caleb Brown (14:57.89) and Defiance senior, Mhalicki Bronson (15:07.65). All three of the fastest qualifying times in the state came from the regional held at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park last weekend.

At the state meet, things would end in the exact same fashion as Brown ran his way to the state title with his time of 15:05.1 while Bronson snagged runner-up honors at 15:13.3. Tate garnered another All-Ohio finish in 2019, claiming the third-place spot on the podium with his race time of 15:45.8.

The Division II race, which featured 182 finishers (one did not finish), saw Woodridge defend their 2018 team title, defeating the runner-ups from Unioto in lopsided fashion; 37-115.

In the Division III boys race, Summit Country Day won the team title after finishing as the runner-ups in 2018, edging the runner-ups from Mount Gilead by 14 points; 98-112. Derek Amicon, a Grandview Heights junior, claimed the individual championship with a time of 15:42.5. Gavvin Keen turned in a time of 17:54.3, good for 120th overall in the field of 181 finishers.

St. Xavier won the Division I boys race over Mason by just five points; 92-97 while senior Matt Duvall of Pickerington North won the individual title with his time of 15:13.0.

Northmor’s girls were in action in the first race of the day on Saturday and would finish in 15th place overall as a team, up from their 20th overall finish a season ago.

Minster claimed their fourth consecutive Division III girls title, fending off West Liberty-Salem; 79-89. Addie Engel, a senior from Springfield Catholic Central, won the individual championship, outlasting the field of 180 runners with her time of 17:46.9.

Placements for the Lady Golden Knights on Saturday were: 78. Freshman Lauren Johnson- 20:38.8; 107. Junior Julia Kanagy- 21:22.9; 110. Freshman Riley Johnson- 21:27.0; 121. Senior Julianna DiTullio- 21:40.8; 132. Junior Olivia Goodson- 22:05.8; 175. Freshman Emilee Jordan- 24:32.3 and 176. Senior Sabrina Kelley- 24:51.0.

Lady Lex claimed their third consecutive state crown, and fourth in the last five years, in the girls Division II race, tallying just 83 points to the 170 points posted by the runner-ups from Granville. Junior Ella Gilson of Hawken won the race on Saturday in a time of 17:45.9.

Beavercreek would also repeat as champions, winning the Division I girls crown with 51 points. Lakota East earned runner-up status with 121 points while Beavercreek senior Taylor Ewert ran to the individual championship in 17:22.4.

Northmor Lady Golden Knights finish 15th in DIII race

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

