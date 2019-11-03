Colts fall to Shelby, miss playoffs

SHELBY — The season ended Friday night at W.W. Skiles Field with a35-25 loss to Shelby. The Whippets captured the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship outright with the win and Galion’s loss at Pleasant.

The Colts finished 9th in Division IV, Region 14 and out of the playoffs — a fraction of a point away from the 8th and final spot, which went to Clyde.

Clear Fork built a 12-0 lead in the first quarter courtesy of an 81-yard Brennan South to Gabe Blauser touchdown and a 14-yard pitch and catch to Elijah Hughes.

But the hosts took a 14-12 lead on a 3-yard McGwire to Austin scoring pass and a 1-yard run by Owen Fisher. Fisher rushed for 203 yards on 35 carries for Shelby, which finished 3rd in the region and will host Milan Edison in a playoff game on Saturday night.

The win improves Shelby to 7-3 on the season, alone atop the MOAC standings at 5-1. Galion lost a chance to share the league title, finishing 4-2 in the league after a 55-44 loss at Marion Pleasant on Friday.

Clear Fork (6-4, 3-3) regained the lead late in the third quarter after senior Collin Crider intercepted an Albert pass and returned it to the Shelby 11-yard line. South scored on a 1-yard run and the Colts led 25-21 with 3:49 left in the period.

But Shelby answered back with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by McGwire Albert (12 yards) and Fisher (16 yards) to get the win.

Shelby out-gained Clear Fork in total yards, 345-252. The Whippets had 262 yards rushing on 49 carries, compared with 54 on 16 attempts by the Colts.

South was 11-of-29 for 198 yards passing with 2 touchdowns and one pick.

Clear Fork players celebrate a second-half touchdown against Shelby. The Colts fell 35-25 and failed to make the playoffs. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_D3S_8918.jpg Clear Fork players celebrate a second-half touchdown against Shelby. The Colts fell 35-25 and failed to make the playoffs. Jeff Hoffer | Courtesy Photo