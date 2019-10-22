Galion remains in title contention with road win

ONTARIO — The Galion Tigers, fresh off their narrow victory over Shelby in week seven, traveled to Ontario for week eight action against the hosting Warriors.

Despite a sluggish start, the Tigers’ offense would begin to click and prove to be too much for the Warriors as Galion improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a 42-20 victory. With the loss, Ontario falls to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in conference contests.

The home team would score the only points in the opening quarter, capitalizing on Galion’s offensive miscues, punching in a 34-yard touchdown run and converting the extra-point to make it 7-0. However, the Tigers would find the score board for the first time with a shade over four minutes remaining in the opening half as Trevor O’Brien dashed into the endzone from 16-yards out and with Dominic Pittman’s PAT, tied the score at seven apiece. Galion would strike again as, with just 28 seconds left, quarterback Wilson Frankhouse hit Isaiah Alsip for a 23-yard strike with Pittman putting the visitors up 14-7 heading into the intermission.

It took Galion less than four minutes to score in the third as Frankhouse and Alsip paired up again, this time from 17 yards to stretch the Tigers’ lead. Pittman remained spotless on extra-point attempts to put the Tigers in control at 21-7. Pittman would help out his squad in another way later in the third as he, playing as a tight end, caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Frankhouse before converting the PAT to extend the lead to 21 points at 28-7. Ontario would get seven of those points back in the third with a 63-yard passing touchdown to bring the score to 28-14. However, Galion would respond as Hanif Donaldson rushed the ball in from the six-yard line while Pittman hit the PAT to make it 35-14 in favor of the visitors heading into the fourth.

With 9:18 remaining in the ball game, Frankhouse and Alsip teamed up for a third time for a passing touchdown, going 44 yards for the TD before Pittman made it 42-14. Ontario would score later on a 20-yard rushing touchdown but it would prove to be too little too late as Galion remained in MOAC championship contention with the 42-20 win.

On the night, the Tigers racked up 469 yards of total offense (266 passing, 203 rushing) to the Warriors’ 312 yards (99 passing, 213 rushing). Galion finished with three miscues (2 INT and 1 Fumble Lost) while Ontario tossed two picks.

Notable statistics for Galion in their seventh win on Friday were: Frankhouse- 21/31 passing, 266 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, 11 carries, 78 yards; O’Brien- 13 carries, 75 yards, TD; Donaldson- 3 carries, 33 yards, TD, 4 catches, 25 yards; Alsip- 16 catches, 236 yards, 3 TD; Pittman- 1 catch, 5 yards, TD, 6/6 PAT; Jackson Staton and Colten Yost- INT each.

Galion will head to KIPP Columbus for a clash with the Jaguars in non-conference, week nine play while Ontario hosts the Pleasant Spartans.

Northmor 37, Danville 7

DANVILLE —On Friday night, the Northmor Golden Knights made the journey to Danville to clash with the hosting Blue Devils in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

Northmor struck early and often and would take a 30-0 lead into halftime en route to a 37-7 victory. The Golden Knights boost their overall record to 7-1 with the win and are 4-1 in conference play. Danville falls to 2-6 on the season and sit at 2-3 in the KMAC.

Knights’ quarterback, Hunter Mariotti, finished the game with 252 yards through the air and a completion rate of 19/22 that led to two touchdowns while also rushing for a TD. Wyatt Reeder carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards and a ground score while also catching four passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Reeder recorded a 47-yard “pick-six” to round out his stat line in the win. Nate Ruhl finished the evening at 5/5 on his point-after attempts.

In total, Northmor racked up 331 yards of total offense on Friday; 252 through the air and 79 on the ground.

Week nine action will see the Knights returning to their home field as they play hosts to the Fredericktown Freddies.

Riverdale 63, Crestline 6

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Following their homecoming victory against Cory-Rawson, the Crestline Bulldogs hit the road for their week eight matchup against the hosting Riverdale Falcons.

It would be a disastrous road trip for the ‘Dogs as they fell in a big way to their hosts; 63-6. Crestline drops to 3-5 with the loss and sit at 2-4 in Blanchard Valley Conference games. The Falcons improved to 4-4 with the victory and are now an even .500 in league play at 3-3.

For Crestline, they will host the Pandora-Gilboa Rockets in week nine action, their final game at Hutson Stadium for the 2019 season.

Pleasant 47, Clear Fork 44

MARION — The Clear Fork Colts headed to Marion on Friday night to clash with the hosting Pleasant Spartans in a pivotal matchup in the MOAC standings.

It would take overtime but the hosts would pull off the narrow, three point victory; 47-44. Pleasant keeps their hopes for a MOAC title shot alive and improve to 6-2 on the season and 2-2 in league play while the Colts fall to 5-3 overall and are now 2-2 in the MOAC.

The Colts are set to return to “The Valley” to play against the visitors from Harding in week nine action.

Bucyrus 38, Colonel Crawford 20

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford took to their home field on Friday night against Northern-10 Athletic Conference foes, the Bucyrus Redmen.

Bucyrus would appear to have Crawford’s number as the hosts fell to the visiting Redmen; 38-20. Crawford’s record falls to 4-4 on the season, including a 2-3 mark in the N-10 while Bucyurs improves to 4-4 on the season and 3-2 in their conference meetings.

Tristan Cross cracked the 100-yard mark again on Friday, carrying the ball 29 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Cooke caught three passes from QB Brock Ritzhaupt in the loss, equating to 129 yards and two scores.

The Eagles will be at home again in week nine play as the host the difficult Seneca East Tigers.

Northmor cruises past DanvilleCrestline, Clear Fork and CC all fall in conference action

