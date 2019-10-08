Late rally falls short as Tigers lose first contest

GALION — Galion’s second-half rally came up short Friday as Clear Fork handed the Tigers a 31-21 loss in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play at Heise Park. It was Galion’s first loss. The Tigers are 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the MOAC. Clear Fork improves to 4-2 and 2-1.

In week seven action, the Galion Tigers will head to Shelby to renew their long-time rivalry with the hosting Whippets while Clear Fork welcomes the struggling Ontario Warriors to “The Valley”. Shelby is atop the lead standings at 5-1 and 3-0. Clear Fork, Galion and River Valley each have one league loss.

Clear Fork scored the game’s first 24 points. It was 7-0 after one period as Colts’ quarterback Brennan South connected with Elijah Hughes for a 31-yard aerial score. In the second quarter, Hughes intercepted a Wilson Frankhouse pass. On the next play, South ran 12 yards for the score and the Colts led 14-0 at the half.

The Colts took the second-half kickoff and turned it into a 23-year field goal by to make the lead 17-0 with 2:08 to go in the third period. They upped the lead to 24-7 a few minutes later when South hit paydirt from 7 yards. Blauser’s kick made it 24-0.

On the ensuing drive, the Tigers would finally find the scoreboard as Frankhouse hit Jackson Staton in stride, leading to a 60-yard touchdown. Dominic Pittman added the extra-point and with 1:11 left in the quarter, Galion cut the Clear Fork lead to 24-7.

In the fourt quarter, Frankhouse found Hanif Donaldson in the endzone from six-yards out to make it 24-14. Four minutes later, the Tigers’ Frankhouse and Isaiah Alsip teamed up for a 63-yard touchdown and Clear Fork’s lead was 24-21.

The Colts put the game away late in the fourth as Blauser dived into the endzone for his third rushing TD of the night.

Clear Fork outgained Galion on the evening, posting 388 yards of total offense (264 passing, 124 rushing) to the Tigers’ 294 yards (271 passing, 23 rushing). Turnovers would plague the home team in their first loss of the season as they lost two fumbles in addition to the Frankhouse interception.

Frankhouse finished at 14/26 passing for 271 yards, tossing three touchdowns and the one INT. South completed 24 of 35 passes for 264 yards and the lone touchdown through the air to Hughes. Alsip had 134 receiving yards on seven catches, one for a touchdown.

Additional stats for the Tigers on Friday were: Trevor O’Brien- 7 carries, 35 yards; Donaldson- 3 catches, 69 yards, TD; Staton- 2 catches, 65 yards, TD and Pittman- 3/3 PAT.

Notable figures for the Colts: South- 23 carries, 84 yards, 3 TD; Tacoma Orr- 9 catches, 59 yards; Ashton Lyon- 3 catches, 59 yards; Jackson Myer- 4 catches, 55 yards; Blauser- 6 catches, 50 yards, 1/3 FG, 4/4 PAT; Hughes- 1 catch, 31 yards, TD, INT and Collin Crider- 1 catch, 10 yards

Brennan South shines for visiting Colts

