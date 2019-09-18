Rough Tuesday for local prep sports teams

Volleyball

Highland 3, Northmor 0

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team welcomed the Highland Lady Fighting Scots to their home gym on Tuesday evening to clash in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

Highland would prove to be more than Northmor could handle as the Lady Scots cruised to the three-set victory; 25-10, 25-6, 25-21. With the loss, the Lady Knights fall to 7-5 overall on the season, including a 4-3 mark in conference matches.

Notable statistics for Northmor on Tuesday were: Macy Miracle- 11/11 serving, 5 aces, 9 assists; Lexi Wenger- 6/6 serving, 1 ace; Abby Donner- 9 digs; Julianne Kincaid- 5 digs and 5 kills and Leslie Brubaker- 3 kills.

The Lady Golden Knights will be on the road on Thursday against another conference rival in the likes of the Centerburg Lady Trojans.

Buckeye Central 3, Colonel Crawford 0

NORTH ROBINSON — On Tuesday, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles faced a big challenge on their home floor as they met up with the Buckeye Central Buckettes in Northern-10 Athletic Conference volleyball action.

Buckeye Central swept their hosts to remain undefeated in N-10 play; 25-18, 25-11, 25-12. With the loss, Crawford falls to 4-8 overall and 3-5 in league meetings while the Buckettes improved to 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the N-10.

Colonel Crawford will take to the road on Thursday and meet up with the hosting Upper Sandusky Lady Rams for a clash in the bottom-half of the N-10 standings.

Tennis

Shelby 4, Galion 1

GALION — Galion’s girls tennis team played host to the Shelby Lady Whippets in Heise Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Kat Talbott would earn the Lady Tigers’ lone point of the day as they fell to Shelby; 4-1. Galion falls to 8-6 overall on the season, including a 5-5 mark in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Talbott won in two sets at first singles; 7-5, 6-1 while Lydia McCabe fell at second singles; 1-6, 2-6. Playing in third singles on the day was Emma Maguire who lost in straight sets; 0-6, 2-6.

In first doubles play, the Galion duo of Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn battled things out in a three-set match but would come up short; 5-7, 6-0, 3-10. Anna Court and Orchid Parsons were defeated at second singles in two sets; 4-6, 3-6.

The Lady Tigers will be back on their home courts on Thursday as they host conference foes, the Ontario Lady Warriors.

Boys Golf

N-10 Golf Tournament

GALION — The boys golf teams representing schools in the N-10 Conference gathered at Valley View in Galion on Tuesday, September 17 to compete in the year-end tournament.

The Seneca East Tigers would win the tournament, defeating the runner-ups from Upper Sandusky; 328-330. With the victory, Seneca East also claims the season championship, outscoring the Rams; 32-28.

Upper’s Brett Montgomery won the tournament for the second consecutive season, shooting a field-low score of 71. In the process, Montgomery also earned his fourth N-10 Player of the Year award. Seneca East head coach, Jay Forehand, took home Coach of the Year honors, leading his team to the title.

Rounding out the team scoring at Valley View were: 3. Ridgedale- 364; 4. Bucyrus- 365; 5. Buckeye Central- 375; 6. Wynford- 379; 7. Carey- 382; 8. Mohawk- 387 and 9. Colonel Crawford- 400.

Scores for the Eagles at the tourney were: Gavin Feichtner- 84 (43, 41); Brennan Hamilton- 98 (48, 50); Seth Lohr- 104 (52, 52); Cyler Hoepf- 114 (60, 54); Caleb Christman- 129 (78, 51) and Cole Zender- 129 (62, 67).

The Eagles will be back in action on Thursday, September 26 in Division III sectional play at the Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

