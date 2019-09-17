Sports roundup: Galion picks up MOAC tennis win

GALION — Galion’s girls tennis team upped its record to 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a 4-1 in over River Valley on Monday. This match was a continuation of an August 13 match that was postponed by rain.

Kat Talbott won at first singles 6-1, 6-0. It was her 12th win of the season. Katie Baughn won at second singles 7-5, 6-4, for her 15th victory. Elli Chandler won at third singles 6-0, 6-2 for her 16th win. In first doubles, Galion’s Orchid Parsons and Lydia McCabe won. 6-2, 6-2. Anna Court and Taylor Henry lost their match match 1-6, 2-6.

Galion was at Shelby on Tuesday and Thursday at home vs. Ontario. The MOAC tournament starts Saturday in Shelby.

Girls N-10 golf tournament

GALION —Seneca East won Monday’s N-10 girls golf tourney at Valley View. The Lady Tigers shot a team score of 427 to win the tourney and 10 points. Colonel Crawford was second at 431, tallying eight points.

Maci Risner led Crawford, shooting 52 53-105. Mariah Cotsmire had a 5553-108, Katie Reynolds shot a 56-53-109 and Chelsea Daubenspeck had 60 49-109. Lexie Hillman shot 114 (55, 59) and Madison Furr 123 (68, 55).

Colonel Crawford has clinched a least a share of the overall title as they now sit with 24 season points in the standings. Seneca East, currently in second place with 20 points, can share the title if they were to win their final two dual matches this week. One of those matches was against Wynford on Tuesday with the other against Colonel Crawford on Wednesday.

Pleasant 3, Northmor 0

MARION — Northmor’s volleyball team lost to Pleasant 22-25, 20-25, 21-25 on Saturday The Knights are 7-4 overall, 4-2 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Leslie Brubaker led the way for Northmor, recording four blocks and six digs. Megan Adkins and Julianne Kincaid notched two blocks apiece in the loss while Abby Donner racked up 16 digs. Brubaker also was 14/14 serving with three aces and six kills. Kincaid led the team with nine kills on Saturday and Macy Miracle had 21 assists.

Cardington 3, Colonel Crawford 0

CARDINGTON — Colonel Crawford dropped a 3-0 decision to Cardington on Saturday to fall to 4-7.

Crestline Lady Bulldogs

CRESTLINE — In the past week, Crestline’s volleyball lost to Elgin 17-25, 16-25, 20-25; beat Lucas 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 and lost to Loudonville 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 14-25. Crestline is 3-8 and league play 1-2.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048