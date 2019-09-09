Golden Knights improve to 2-0 with road win

WORTHINGTON — In week two action, the Northmor Golden Knights headed south to face the Worthington Christian Warriors.

Northmor would have no issues with their hosts as they came away with the victory; 42-17. The Knights are now 2-0 on the season heading into week three’s contest at Lucas. So far, Northmor has outscored their two opponents on the season; 85-17.

It would be the Warriors that would get on the scoreboard first on Friday as, with 5:49 remaining in the opening quarter, place kicker Grant Woodfin booted a 35-yard field goal through the uprights to give the home team the early, 3-0 advantage. That would prove to be the final lead of the night for Worthington Christian as Northmor’s Wyatt Reeder dashed in for a touchdown from 14-yards out a little over two minutes following the field goal. Nate Ruhl added the extra-point and the quarter would end with the Knights up; 7-3.

The second quarter belonged to the visitors as Northmor further stretched their lead with two more touchdowns; a 17-yard TD reception for Blake Miller from quarterback Hunter Mariotti and a three-yard touchdown run from Max Lower. Ruhl made both PAT tries and the Knights headed into the locker room at the half with a commanding, 21-3 advantage.

Most of the third quarter past by before either team scored again but, with 3:55 left, Worthington Christian QB Lucas Hartings found DJ Moore for a 66-yard aerial score. The extra-point attempt would be no good and the Warriors found themselves still trailing; 21-9. On the ensuing possession, on a punt attempt, the ball would go through the endzone for the Knights, awarding the Warriors two points on the safety. Northmor finally found the scoreboard as Reeder scored his second rushing touchdown of the evening, this time from four-yards out. Ruhl’s PAT was a success and the visitors entered the fourth quarter up; 28-11.

Mariotti began the fourth quarter scoring with a two-yard scramble and, following a 17-yard touchdown run by the Warriors’ Braden Anderson, would put the punctuation on the victory with a 12-yard touchdown run. Ruhl added the PAT on both of Mariotti’s scores and the game reached its’ end with Northmor winning; 42-17.

Team statistics on the night for both teams were: Total Offense- WC:353 (231 passing, 122 rushing), N: 269 (82 passing, 187 rushing); Penalties- WC: 7/50, N: 8/50; Turnovers- WC: 4 (1 fumble lost, 3 interceptions), N: 0; First Downs- WC: 15, N: 20 and Time of Possession- WC: 24:40, N: 22:04.

Notable Northmor figures on Friday were: Mariotti- 8/16 passing, 82 yards, TD, 11 carries, 55 yards, 2TD; Reeder- 20 carries, 117 yards, 2TD, 1 catch, 10 yards; Lower- 5 carries, 15 yards, TD; Gavin Ramos- 5 catches, 44 yards, INT; Miller- 2 catches, 28 yards, TD; Bryce Downard- INT; Logan Randolph- INT and Ruhl- 6/6 PAT.

Other scores around the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference on Friday were: Lucas 38, Centerburg 14; Bucyrus 26, Cardington 7; Ontario 28, Highland 7; Upper Sandusky 41, Mount Gilead 21; Madison Plains 40, Fredericktown 7; Loudonville 21, Danville 8 and East Knox 58, Utica 15.

The Golden Knights will be on the road at Lucas against the Cubs in week three play before beginning their conference schedule in week four, at home, against the Centerburg Trojans.

By Chad Clinger

