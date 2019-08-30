Crawford, Northmor, Crestline all winners in week one

Colonel Crawford 31, Mount Gilead 0

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles opened their 2019 football schedule at home against the visiting Mount Gilead Indians of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Woes would continue for Mount Gilead as they dropped their 23rd consecutive game, falling to the hosting Eagles in a shutout; 31-0. All 31 of Colonel Crawford’s points came in the first half as they tallied six in the opening quarter and the other 25 in the second frame en route to the lopsided victory.

Quarterback Brock Ritzhaupt finished at just 6/19 for 75 yards but threw a touchdown pass to wideout Jordan Fenner in the second quarter. Fenner finished with three catches totaling 42 yards and the score.

On the ground, Tristan Cross carried the ball 13 times equating to 105 yards and three scores while Ethan Suter finished with 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

In week two action, the Eagles will hit the road to Richwood to face-off with the North Union Wildcats in non-conference play.

Other Northern-10 Athletic Conference scores on Friday were: Upper Sandusky 18 vs. River Valley 40; Mohawk 33 vs. Lakota 8; Seneca East 35 vs. Margaretta 6; Wynford 29 at Liberty-Benton 34; Bucyrus 7 vs. Galion 42; Buckeye Central 0 vs. Crestline 12; Carey 20 at Leipsic 28; Ridgedale 30 vs. Ridgemont 0.

Northmor 43, Elgin 0

GALION — Looking to keep the momentum going from their best season in school history, the Northmor Golden Knights welcomed the Elgin Comets to their home field on Friday for week one of the 2019 season.

The Knights wasted no time getting going as they scored their first points just 1:29 into the contest and would not look back. Northmor posted 21 in the first quarter and by halftime saw themselves in control; 35-0. In the second, with the running clock in effect, the Golden Knights would eight additional points in the fourth as they opened their season with a 43-0 victory.

The ground game of Wyatt Reeder, Garrett Corwin and Mariotti collect three touchdowns, one apiece, en route to 135 total yards. Through the air, Mariotti finished at 6/10 for 155 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Blake Miller caught one pass for 85 yards and a score while Gavin Ramos snagged four catches for 55 yards and a TD.

Next Friday, Northmor will be on the road to face non-conference foes, the Worthington Christian Warriors.

Scores around the KMAC in week one were: East Knox 41 vs. Northridge 0; Plymouth 48 vs. Cardington 18; Clear Fork 56 vs. Fredericktown 0; Centerburg 52 vs. Utica 6; Lucas 32 vs. Danville 12; Bloom Carroll 31 vs. Highland 0; Colonel Crawford 31 vs. Mount Gilead 0.

Crestline 12, Buckeye Central 0

NEW WASHINGTON — In typical fashion, the Crestline Bulldogs and Buckeye Central Bucks met up on the gridiron to begin their respective runs in 2019.

Crestline ushered in the Jonny King era by beating Buckeye Central, on the road, by a final score of 12-0.

The Bulldogs will be on the road in week two play when they Fisher Catholic in Lancaster.

