Lady Tigers hold off Vikings’ push

GALION — Riding a 2-0 start to begin the 2019 season, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball squad returned to their home floor on Tuesday evening to square off against a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foe in the likes of the visiting River Valley Lady Vikings.

After a relatively routine first set that saw the home squad emerge on top by a score of 25-16, the two teams entered the pivotal second set. River Valley would provide more of a push in set two but the Lady Tigers would showcase their grit to take the set victory and put themselves up 2-0; 25-23.

Finding themselves down to their final opportunity to extend the match, the Lady Vikings continued to push. In a back and forth contest however, it would be Galion once again buckling down and eventually taking the set and the match by capturing the third set; 27-25.

With the victory, the Lady Tigers move to 3-0 overall on the early season, including a 2-0 mark in MOAC play. River Valley falls to 3-2 on the year and 0-1 in conference play.

As a team on Tuesday evening, Galion recorded 40 kills on 34 assists, racked up six total blocks and finished with 59 digs. At the service line, the Tigers went 57/67 on the night en route to 37 points on nine aces. On service reception, the home team appeared to struggle a bit as they wrapped their victory at 88/99.

Samantha Comer and Taylor Keeran both finished with double-digit kill figures on the night to lead the way for the Galion attack. Comer threw down 13 kills while Keeran chipped in 10. Jaden Ivy picked up seven kills and Kerrigan Myers recorded five. Kayla Hardy and Gillian Miller rounded out the statistical category with four kills and a kill, respectively.

Hardy was the primary ball handler on the evening for the home squad, earning 31 of the 34 assists while Ivy notched two assists and Comer, one assist.

Serving statistics for the Lady Tigers against River Valley were: Comer- 11/13, 5 points; Keeran- 6/8, 5 points, 4 aces; Ivy- 9/11, 10 points, 1 ace; Hardy- 8/9, 3 points, 1 ace; Kate Schieber- 10/11, 4 points and Nicole Thomas- 13/15, 10 points, 3 aces.

Defensively, Thomas and Ivy sat atop the digs category, earning 20 and 13, respectively. The block party at the net for Galion saw Keeran record three blocks, Comer picking up two and Myers, Ivy, Miller and Hardy all contributing one block apiece.

A pair of away games awaits the Lady Tigers to wrap their calender week as they are on the road to Columbus to face the Bishop Watterson Lady Eagles on Wednesday. On Thursday, Galion heads to Marion for Keeran’s return to Harding as the Tigers clash with the hosting Prexies in MOAC play.

