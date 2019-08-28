Lady Colts rally to get first volleyball win

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork varsity volleyball team rallied to beat Loudonville on Tuesday, wrapping up a great night for the Lady Colts’ program.

After dropping the first set to the Redbirds 25-19, the varsity Colts won the next three sets by scores of 25-23, 26-24, 25-22 to improve to 1-1 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and 1-5 overall. Bekah Conrad had seven stuff blocks and and Mylah Flynn, Aubrey Bailey and Mariah Smith were unstoppable on defense. Kali Weikle and Aubrey Bailey racked up eight kills a piece and Kaitlyn Howell and Hallie Gottfried did a great job running the court, with more than 10 assists each .

The freshman team started the night with their first win of the season beating Loudonville 25-18 and 25-18. Leading server was Pacey Chrastina with nine points and Payton Bailey led the offensive with give kills followed with Lauren Firmi with four kills. Halen Samson had great net play Brooklyn Worner and Makayla Crawford added key defense while Adrian Wuertz did a great job of distributing the ball!

Next the JV team won 25-13 and 25-16. Leading server was Pacey Chrastina with 13 points followed Josie Schwaner with 11 points. Leading the offence was Andrea Ellington with six kills and Aryanah Clum and Lexi Salkovick each added four kills apiece. Maddy Palmer led the defense and Ashtynn Roberts did a great job of setting up our hitters.

Photo by Jeff Hoffer Clear Fork senior Kali Weikle is in position to get a block Tuesday vs. Loudonville on Tuesday. Weikle was pretty good on offense, too, racking up eight kills, as did Aubrey Bailey, to lead the Lady Colts. See more photos from the night in an online at www.galioninquirer.com . The Colts won, 3-1 https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Kali-Weikle.jpg Photo by Jeff Hoffer Clear Fork senior Kali Weikle is in position to get a block Tuesday vs. Loudonville on Tuesday. Weikle was pretty good on offense, too, racking up eight kills, as did Aubrey Bailey, to lead the Lady Colts. See more photos from the night in an online at www.galioninquirer.com. The Colts won, 3-1