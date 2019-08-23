Tigers’ Braxton Tate starts 2019 with a win at Upper Sandusky cross country invite

UPPER SANDUSKY — Galion’s Braxton Tate opened the season on a high note Tuesday, topping the boys field of 18 teams at Upper Sandusky Harrison Smith Park at the Ice Breaker Cross Country Invite.
Tate won the race with a time of 16:18.76. The Tigers were sixth as a team, scoring 237 points on the day. Mount Gilead won the boys’ team title, outlasting Columbus Grove. 42-72.
Braeden Horn was 38th with a time of 19:25.51. Other members of the Galion team in action in the boys field were: 57. Kellen Kiser- 20:17.49; 76. Holden Gabriel- 20:58.09; 93. Grayson Willacker- 21:37.92; 96. Zach Slone- 21:46.79; 102. Garrett Murphy- 22:01.76; 120. Corban Justice- 22:25.81; 129. Sean Clark- 23:01.39 and 130. Simon Shawk- 23:03.24.
The girls team finished ninth of 14 teams, with 228 points. Senior Airyona “AJ” Nickels was the top-runner for the Lady Tigers, clocking in with a time of 22:01.37, which earned her 24th overall. Zaynah Tate (22:34.61) and Brooklyn Gates (22:42.81) joined Nickels in the top-50, finishing 38th and 42nd, respectively.
Other Lady Tigers in action on Tuesday in Upper were: 53. Ava Smith- 23:21.75; 94. Emily McDonald- 25:13.59; 106. Jasmine Clingman- 25:50.91; 107. Natalee Perkins- 25:59.66; 126. Danielle Manring- 27:21.86; 130. Kaitlyn Bailey- 27:58.78; 141. Micah Brown- 28:24.63; 156. Amara Ratcliff- 30:54.97; 163. Kaylee Ramsey- 33:10.58 and 169. Hannah Daniels- 41:29.84.
Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson won the girls race in 18:56.55. St. Ursula won the team title, holding off Mount Gilead, 49-61. Galion will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 24 in Attica for the Seneca East Tiger Classic. The running starts at 8:30 a.m.
Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy
Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048