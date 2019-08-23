Tigers’ Braxton Tate starts 2019 with a win at Upper Sandusky cross country invite

UPPER SANDUSKY — Galion’s Braxton Tate opened the season on a high note Tuesday, topping the boys field of 18 teams at Upper Sandusky Harrison Smith Park at the Ice Breaker Cross Country Invite.

Tate won the race with a time of 16:18.76. The Tigers were sixth as a team, scoring 237 points on the day. Mount Gilead won the boys’ team title, outlasting Columbus Grove. 42-72.

Braeden Horn was 38th with a time of 19:25.51. Other members of the Galion team in action in the boys field were: 57. Kellen Kiser- 20:17.49; 76. Holden Gabriel- 20:58.09; 93. Grayson Willacker- 21:37.92; 96. Zach Slone- 21:46.79; 102. Garrett Murphy- 22:01.76; 120. Corban Justice- 22:25.81; 129. Sean Clark- 23:01.39 and 130. Simon Shawk- 23:03.24.

The girls team finished ninth of 14 teams, with 228 points. Senior Airyona “AJ” Nickels was the top-runner for the Lady Tigers, clocking in with a time of 22:01.37, which earned her 24th overall. Zaynah Tate (22:34.61) and Brooklyn Gates (22:42.81) joined Nickels in the top-50, finishing 38th and 42nd, respectively.

Other Lady Tigers in action on Tuesday in Upper were: 53. Ava Smith- 23:21.75; 94. Emily McDonald- 25:13.59; 106. Jasmine Clingman- 25:50.91; 107. Natalee Perkins- 25:59.66; 126. Danielle Manring- 27:21.86; 130. Kaitlyn Bailey- 27:58.78; 141. Micah Brown- 28:24.63; 156. Amara Ratcliff- 30:54.97; 163. Kaylee Ramsey- 33:10.58 and 169. Hannah Daniels- 41:29.84.

Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson won the girls race in 18:56.55. St. Ursula won the team title, holding off Mount Gilead, 49-61. Galion will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 24 in Attica for the Seneca East Tiger Classic. The running starts at 8:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Noresa Nickels The Galion Tigers were off and running to begin their season on Tuesday in Upper Sandusky. Braxton Tate started out at the front of the boys pack and that’s where he would stay en route to claiming the individual title for the Tigers. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Braxton-Tate.jpg Photo courtesy of Noresa Nickels The Galion Tigers were off and running to begin their season on Tuesday in Upper Sandusky. Braxton Tate started out at the front of the boys pack and that’s where he would stay en route to claiming the individual title for the Tigers.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

