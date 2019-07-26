Matthew McMullen remains busy at COGA tourney events

HOWARD — Over a two-day stretch on Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24, the Central Ohio Golf Academy (COGA) held their end of the season Tour Showcase at Apple Valley Golf Course in Howard.

On hand in that showcase was incoming Galion High School junior Matthew McMullen, competing in the boys 16-18 year old division.

McMullen’s first 18-hole round on Tuesday saw him turning in a 37 on the front-nine, followed by a 38 on the back-nine for a first-day total of 75, good for a share of first place heading into day two action. On Wednesday, McMullen shot a 36 and fired a 39 on the back for another round of 75, leading to a two-day total of 150. This total earned McMullen a runner-up finish in the event, clocking in his second place score behind the champion, Dylan Errington of Gahanna. Errington shot a 76 on day one and bounced back with an impressive 72 in the final day of action to net a 148.

Another local athlete, Mallory Graham, a senior from Mount Gilead, was in action at the tour’s showcase as well.

Graham shot a 36 and a 38 on day one and a 35 and 40 on day two to finish the event with a 149, good for runner-up status. Graham came in second behind showcase champion, Maggie Williams from Gambier. Williams shot a first day score of 71 and a day-two round of 73 to claim the title with a 144.

McMullen plays to seventh at Turnberry Challenge

PICKERINGTON — Back on Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11, the COGA held the Turnberry Challenge at the Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington. This event served as the final tune-up before the year-end showcase.

McMullen was in action in this event as well, shooting a 78 (40-38) on the first day of play and a 71 (37-34) on day two to accumulate a score of 149, placing him tied for seventh in the field.

Champion of the tour’s stop was Carson Bellish of Pickerington. Bellish turned in a 71 scorecard on day one and a 69 on day two en route to his championship score of 140.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

