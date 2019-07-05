Fairbanks’ golfers dominate recent HOJGA tourney

MARYSVILLE — Blues Creek Golf Course in Marysville was the next stop on the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) tour and was held on Tuesday, July 2. The tournament was sponsored by the Harold Bradley American Legion Post 584 of Marion.

Travis Brake and Justin Brackenridge, both of Fairbanks carded a 75 on the day in the 16-18 year old division which caused a playoff between the two teammates for the Panthers. Brake would end up winning on the second hole of play. Brake turned in a 37 on the front-nine and a 38 on the back to finish five-above par at 75. His round included 13 pars and one birdie hole. Brackenridge garnered nine pars and two birdies, hence taking second place after the playoff after shooting a 38 and a 37, respectively.

Pleasant’s Alex Pratt and Caden Fulkerson of Marysville shared a tie for third at 77 with Talan Monticue of River Valley and Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead scoring 78’s to tie for fifth. Bentley finished with eight par holes and three birdies while shooting a 42 on the front and a 36 on the back-nine.

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks took the top honor in the 13-15 age group nabbing eight pars and one birdie while shooting a 39 on the front-nine and a 41 on the back for a total of a 10-over 80. Pleasant’s Minoy Shah was second at 82 with his sister, Dina Shah, taking third overall at 84. Thomas Kaufman of River Valley and Andrew Crowe of Fairbanks, who both shot an 85 rounded out the top middle class winners at Blues Creek.

Other area golfers competing in the 13-15 year old age group were Mount Gilead’s Steven Street, Galion’s Max Longwell and Nathan Barre and Colonel Crawford’s Lucy Myers.

Street shot an 86 (41-45) to take seventh in the group while Longwell earned ninth with a 91 (45-46). Barre turned in a 94 (47-47) to finish in 12th place and Myers rounded out the area golfers with a 24th place finish at 117 (65-52).

Delaware’s Kaden Ottley excelled in the 12 and under nine-hole round at 44, clinching a par and a birdie in his win. Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Mary was second at 46, with Henry Terry of Olentangy picking up third at 50. Grady Wisecup of Fairbanks at 61, Alex Schultz of Delaware with a 69 and Alex Yancey of Pleasant with a 74 wrapped the scoring in the age group.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held on Monday, July 8 at the Marion Country Club. For further information see the association’s website at: www.hojga.org.

Area trio earned top-12 placements in age group

