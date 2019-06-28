Tigers golfers doing big things this summer

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association

KENTON — The members of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) were finally able to make their way back onto the course on Thursday, June 27 and did so at Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course in Kenton, a par 72 course.

The tournament, sponsored by McCullough Industries, Inc. of Kenton saw all three age groups in action on Thursday (16-18 year olds, 13-15 years olds and 12 years and younger).

Alex Pratt of Pleasant claimed the top-spot in the 16-18 division, firing a 39 and a 40 for an 18-hole round of 79 or seven above par. Pratt shot two pars and three birdies in his round to claim the title. In that same age group, Mount Gilead’s Hayes Bentley and Galion’s Spencer Keller tied for third place with both athletes shooting 81 rounds. Keller turned in four birdies in his round while also shooting a three on the par-5 16th hole.

Jacob Beaschler of Harding won the 13-15 division on the day, also shooting an overall score of 79 (44, 35) that included nine pars and a lone birdie. In that division, the Tigers were represented by Max Longwell and Nathan Barre. Longwell finished his day tied for eighth, firing a 94 (53, 41) while Barre came in 18th in the field with a 116 (64, 52).

In the small, 12 and under division, Kaden Ottley of Delaware dominated the field, shooting a nine-hole round of 43 that included a par and a birdie.

Other top winners in the 16-18 division were: Travis Brake of Fairbanks who scored 80 for second; A five-way tie for fifth at 83 were Logan Bocsy and Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks, Zack Herbert of Big Walnut, Rocco Longbrake of Kenton and Talan Monticue of River Valley.

Pleasant’s Minoy Shah shot 81 for second in the 13-15 age group and Mason Rinehart of Pleasant picked up the third spot at 82. Fairbank’s Alex Crowe carded an 85, good for fourth and was followed by Steven Street of Mount Gilead at 90.

Henry Terry of Olentangy was second in the youngest group after Ottley with 53, while Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Mary shot a 54; Fairbank’s Grady Wisecup turned in a 62 and Alex Schultz of Delaware at 68.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Blues Creek in Marysville on Tuesday, July 2. For further information and rescheduled events check the HOJGA website or call 740-389-6207.

Lake Erie Junior Golf Association

FINDLAY — Back on Tuesday, June 25, the Lake Erie Junior Golf Association (LEJGA) held their Red Hawk Run Open at Red Hawk Run Golf Course in Findlay.

Incoming Galion High School junior Spencer Keller claimed the championship in Division C on the day, shooting an overall score of 77, good for a five-over par. Carson Kennedy finished as the runner-up at the event, shooting a score of 80.

Keller turned in a front-nine score of 38 that included one birdie, five pars and three bogeys before shooting a 39 on the back-nine. On that back-nine, Keller finished his round with a birdie, four pars and four bogeys en route to the title.

Central Ohio Golf Academy

MARYSVILLE — The Central Ohio Golf Academy’s tour season is off and running for area high-school aged golfers. On Monday and Tuesday this last week, COGA held their third tourney of the season but did not have any Galion golfers present in the field.

However, in the tour’s second event, held back on June 19 and 20, a pair of McMullen boys represented the Tigers well in their respective age groups at the Garsen Golf Shootout held at Marysville’s Darby Creek.

In the 16-18 division, Galion junior Matthew McMullen finished as the runner-up behind Powell’s Andrew Blosser. McMullen fired a first-round score of 75 (35, 40) and a second-round score of 74 (37, 37) to finish with a total scorecard of 149, trailing Blosser by seven strokes en route to the second place finish. Nicholas McMullen shot rounds of 82 (37, 45) and 89 (44, 45) to finish with a 152 total in the 13-15 year old division. The champion in that age group finished with a 152 overall scorecard.

GRANVILLE — Back on June 5 and 6, COGA held their season-opening tourney at the Denison Golf Club of Granville.

On hand and in action representing the blue and orange was Matthew McMullen. McMullen shot an opening-round score of 72 (37, 35) and a second-round score of 78 (37, 41) to claim a runner-up finish in the tour’s 16-18 year old division. Winning the event was Matthew Cammeyer, an incoming senior at Bexley. Cammeyer turned in a 76 (38, 38) and a 72 (38, 34) to edge McMullen by two strokes in the standings.

The next event set to be held for the members of COGA will be the Turnberry Challenge on July 10 and 11. The action will take place over two days at the Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington.

