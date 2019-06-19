All-star MVOP

File photo

Clear Fork’s Jared Schaefer was named the game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player Friday night as he led his South all-stars to a 46-32 win over the South all-starts in the North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic at Lexington High School. Two of Shaefer’s three TD passes when to Clear Fork teammate and receiver Ben Flynn, who only caught twp passes, both both went for scores, one for 59 yards and the second for 42 yards. This photo came from a win over Lorain Clearview in the football playoffs last season.