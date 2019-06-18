Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League season off and running

The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League season is underway and about to, for most teams anyways thanks to weather, reach the 25% completed point.

Galion’s Graders currently, as of Tuesday morning, sit at 3-7 overall on the season, last in the North Division.

Lima is currently sitting atop the North with a record of 7-3 with second place belonging to the St. Clair Green Giants at 5-4. The Michigan Monarchs are an even .500 at 5-5 as are the Grand Lake Mariners at 4-4. The Muskegon Clippers currently sit at 5-6 following dropping two of three at the hands of the Graders.

In the South Division, the Hamilton Joes lead the way at 9-4 while the Licking County Settlers are 7-4. Xenia is at an even .500 at 6-6, sitting right about the Cincinnati Steam at 5-7. The Richmond Jazz are 4-7 and the Southern Ohio Copperheads round out the South at 4-8 overall.

Offensively for the hometown Graders, the numbers are down a bit from the blazing start of last season in the GLSCL.

Throughout the first 10 games for Galion, they have posted 335 official at bats, 55 runs, 77 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, seven homeruns, 53 runs batted in, 113 total bases, drew 39 walks, have seen 14 hit batters, struck out 84 times, recorded two sacrifice flys and two sacrifice hits. Additionally, the Graders have swiped just 12 bases while being caught three times. Galion currently has a .333 on-base percentage, a .337 slugging percentage, a .270 batting average and hold on to an OPS (on-base plus slugging) percentage of .670.

Unfortunately for the Graders, many of those figures places them in the bottom-half of the 12-team league, including last in on-base percentage, batting average and OPS. However, on the plus side, Galion has the third most homeruns in the league and are tied for the sixth most in runs batted in while also being tied for fifth in hit batters.

An update on fielding and pitching will be provided at a later date.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

