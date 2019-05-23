Eagles open up regional track and field championships

TIFFIN — On Wednesday afternoon, the boys track and field regional qualifiers from Colonel Crawford and Crestline headed to Hoernemann Stadium at Heidelberg University to open up day one in the Region X meet.

For the day, the Eagles racked up 13 team points to put themselves in third place after day one while the Bulldogs tallied two points and are currently tied for 20th as a team.

Earning 10 of those 13 points for Colonel Crawford was senior Alex Mutchler. Mutchler won the regional championship in the boys pole vault with a cleared height of 14-feet. Also clearing that mark were Cole Sotak of Woodmore and Michael Kotey of Liberty-Benton, with the decision on the victor coming down to attempts made at each height throughout the competition. With his win, Mutchler advances to the Division III State Championships next weekend at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Mutchler also qualified for the meet in the 110-meter hurdles as well as the 300-meter hurdles. He did not compete in the preliminaries in the 110 but qualified for Friday’s finals in the 300 with the sixth best time of 42.12.

Tallying the remaining three points for the Eagles was Jonah Studer. Studer finished in sixth place in the boys discus with a heave of 145-feet, 6-inches.

Also in action in the field events for Crawford was Owin Seevers in the long jump. Seevers posted a best jump of 19-feet, 1-inch, good for 14th overall in the field.

In relay action, the 4×200-meter relay team of Mutchler, Colton Rowland, Gavin Trubee and Braxton James advanced to finals with the sixth best qualifying time of 1:33.82. Cory-Rawson posted the top-time of 1:32.65. The Eagles’ 4×100-meter relay team did not advance to day two of action in Tiffin. Rowland was also scheduled to run in the 200-meter dash preliminaries but did not compete.

The 4×200-relay team, as well as Mutchler in the 300-hurdles, will join James (800-meter run) and Jordan Fenner (high jump) in day two of the competition on Friday, May 24 at approximately 5 p.m.

Picking up the two points for the Crestline Bulldogs boys team was Alec Sipes. Sipes cleared a height of 12-feet, 6-inches en route to a seventh place finish in the pole vault.

In other finals action, Logan Parrella finished 13th in the field in the boys discus with a throw of 123-feet, 2-inches. Parrella will return to Tiffin on Friday to compete in the shot put. Joining him will be Max Anatra, who qualified with the seventh best time in the 110-hurdles (17.00). Anatra failed to advance to day two in the 300-meter hurdles.

LANCASTER — Crawford’s girls were also in action on Wednesday in regionals competition at Lancaster’s Fairfield Union High School.

The Lady Eagles picked up eight points on the day to put themselves in a tie at seventh place in the field.

Drew Krassow earned six of those eight points with her efforts in the girls high jump. Krassow finished third overall by clearing a height of 5-feet, 2-inches thus punching her ticket to the state meet.

Colonel Crawford’s other two points during day one’s action came from their 4×800-meter relay team. Ally Hocker, Katie Hopkins, Hannah Willacker and Alison Manko finished in seventh in the field with a time of 10:32.20.

Katie Ruffener, a four-event qualifier, would move on to finals in three of her events. Ruffener turned in the third best time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.09) and the second best time in the 300-hurdles (46.70). Ruffener was joined by Cassidy Vogt, Madisyn Cooke and Corin Feik in the 4×100-relay and qualified with the seventh best time of 52.28. Ruffener did not qualify for the finals in her other event, the 200-meter dash.

Joining Ruffener in the 100-hurdles on Friday will be Vogt. Vogt turned in a time of 15.56 in the preliminaries, good for fourth in the field. Vogt failed to qualify in the 300-hurdles but will also be in action in the long jump on Friday in Lancaster. Also competing in day two will be Katie Hanft (1600-meter run), Katie Hopkins (3200-meter run) and Jilliane Gregg (discus).

Alex Mutchler, Drew Krassow advance to state meet

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

