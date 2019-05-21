Lady Tigers close out regular season schedule

PLYMOUTH — After the Plymouth Lady Big Red traveled to Galion on Saturday for the Lady Tigers’ senior game, Galion returned the favor on Monday with a trip to Plymouth.

In their second meeting in three days, Galion would once again come out on top, defeating their hosts by a final score of 2-1. With the win, the Lady Tigers will head into the regional semifinals with an overall record of 24-4.

Scoring in the contest didn’t get started until the visitors posted two runs in the top of the fourth frame while Plymouth was held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth.

Madelyn Thomas earned the win in the circle for the Tigers, going the entire seven innings while allowing just two hits and the one earned run. Thomas walked just one batter on the day and struck out eight.

Emily Sedmak, Gracie Groves and Kylie McKee had a single apiece for the Galion offense while Nicole Thomas had the lone extra base hit with a double. Kate Schieber and Adriana Zeger scored the two Tigers’ runs with Kayden Caudill recording the only run batted in in the contest.

The visitors scored their two runs on four hits, stranded three on the bases and committed two errors in the field while the Lady Big Red managed just the two hits en route to the lone run and committed one miscue defensively.

Galion will be up in Findlay on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. where they are set to clash with the Sherwood Fairview Lady Apaches in game one of the regional semifinals. Fairview enters the contest with just one loss on the season and are currently ranked No. 4 in the state in Division III according to the polls released on Monday, May 20.

The winner of that contest will face the winner of game two between the No. 2 ranked Cardington Lady Pirates and the No. 6 ranked Pemberville Eastwood Lady Bald Eagles. These two squads square off immediately after the Galion/Fairview game for a chance to advance to the Elite 8 in the state with the regional championship game to be held on Saturday, May 25 at noon.

Galion 14, Plymouth 5

GALION — On Saturday morning, the Galion Lady Tigers welcomed the visiting Plymouth Lady Big Red to Klehm Field.

The hosting Lady Tigers jumped on the board early and often, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning while adding two runs in both the second and third frames. Plymouth was able to cut into the Galion advantage with two runs in the top of the third to send the game into the fourth with the home team up; 7-2.

Following a scoreless fourth, the Big Red scored three on Thomas and the Tigers’ defense in the fifth to trim the lead to 7-5. Galion and Plymouth went quietly in both the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth, respectively before the home team’s offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game at its’ eventual final score of 14-5.

Thomas pitched the entire seven innings for the Lady Tigers, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while walking a pair and fanning eight.

On a day in which Galion was honoring their seniors, all four of those seniors recorded multi-hit games.

Emily ‘Hootie’ Sedmak ripped a trio of singles while scoring twice and driving in a pair while Gracie Groves also finished with three singles and two RBI and a run scored. Kennedy Gifford notched two singles, a run scored and a run batted in and Gabby Kaple finished with a single, ripped a home run, scored twice and drove in three.

A junior trio for the Lady Tigers also recorded some big statistics on the day in the nine-run drubbing.

Nicole Thomas finished the contest with a single, a double, two runs scored and an RBI while Nevaeh Clark recorded two singles and a run scored. Kate Schieber remained hot at the dish, belting another home run while scoring three runs and driving in three more.

Freshmen Teanna Greter and Kylie McKee rounded out the Galion offense as Greter knocked a single, scored a run and had an RBI with McKee also driving in a Lady Tigers’ run.

In total, the home team finished with 16 hits to plate their 14 runs, stranded just five runners on base and were spotless in the field of play.

Sweep Plymouth before regional semifinals

