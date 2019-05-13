Eagles win girls, boys titles at N-10 track meet

UPPER SANDUSKY — For the fifth year in a row, Colonel Crawford’s boys track team won the Northern-10 Athletic Conference championship. The Eagles’ girls team, also won, bettering last year’s runner-up effort.

Led by Braxton James, the Eagles tallied 130.5 points. They were followed by Upper Sandusky with 116 points and 3. Bucyrus- 111; 4. Wynford- 87; 5. Carey- 67; 6. Mohawk- 58.5; 7. Seneca East- 45; 8. Buckeye Central- 23 and 9. Ridgedale- 21.

James dominated the distance events, winning the 1600 in 4:43.36, the 800-meter in 2:04.90 and the 3200 in 10:30.94. Alex Mutcher was also a big scorer. In won the pole at 14 feet, was second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles and seventh inthe high jump, Jonah Studer won the discus with a heave of 144-feet, 4-inches.

Other places for the Eagles the4x800-meter relay, 2nd; 4×200-meter relay, 4th; 4×100-meter relay, 4th; 4×400-meter relay, 5th; Jacob Rahm- 110-hurdles, 7th and 300-hurdles, 4th; Colton Rowland- 100-meter dash, 2nd and 200-meter dash, 3rd; Gavin Trubee- 400-meter dash, 7th; Sam Webb- 800, 8th; Ethan McCoy- 3200, 5th; Owin Seevers- long jump, 3rd; Jordan Fenner- high jump, 8th and long jump, 7th; Zack Mortiz- pole vault, 6th and Nick Barnes- discus, 8th.

In the girls meet, the Lady Eagles racked up 141 points, edging Carey, with 134. Rounding out the scoring were: 3. Upper Sandusky- 98; 4. Seneca East- 74.5; 5. Mohawk- 67; 6. Wynford- 59.5; 7. Buckeye Central- 42; 8. Bucyrus- 33 and 9. Ridgedale- 11.

The Lady Eagles won the 4×100-relay, posting a time of 52.69. Cassidy Vogt won the 100-meter hurdles, edging teammate Katie Ruffener with a time of 15.83 secends. But Ruffener rallied to win the 300-hurdles in 48.09 while Vogt was third place. Drew Krassow won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches. Vogt was second in the long jump while Ruffener was second in the 200h. Krassow was sixth in the long jump.

Other placers for the Lady Eagles were: Katie Hanft- 1600, 3rd; Ally Hocker- 1600, 6th and 3200, 6th; Alison Manko- 800, 4th; Hannah Willacker- 800, 8th; Katie Hopkins- 3200, 2nd; Jilliane Gregg- discus, 2nd; Corin Feik- discus, 4th; Liv Krassow- high jump, 4th; Julia Feik- shot put, 2nd and Lydia Feik- shot put, 3rd.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

