Galion and Northmor earn wins at Buckeye Central Invitational

NEW WASHINGTON — Galion, Northmor and Crestline headed to New Washington on Tuesday, April 30 to compete in the Buckeye Central Invitational.

The Lady Tigers won the team title with 134 points as the Lady Golden Knights finished fourth (101) and the Lady Bulldogs snagged sixth (33).

Galion won the 4×800-meter relayin 10:46.49 and four other events. Kaitlin Bailey and Zaynah Tate would pick up two wins apiece for the Lady Tigers while Samantha Comer earned Galion’s fifth event title.

Bailey paced the field in both the 100-meter dash (13.83) and the 200-meter dash (27.91) while Tate won the 400-meter dash (1:04.25) and the 3200-meter run (13:01.71). Comer was the top-finisher in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.55.

Other placements for Galion on the girls side were: Hannah Snyder- 100, 6th and 200, 3rd; Brooklyn Gates- 1600-meter run, 3rd and 800-meter run, 2nd; Airyona Nickels- 1600, 6th and 800, 5th; Bailey- 400, 3rd; Comer- 300-meter hurdles, 2nd and high jump, 3rd; Ava Smith- 3200, 2nd; Grace Kirk- discus, 7th and shot put, 4th; 4×200-meter relay, 6th; 4×100-meter relay, 7th and 4×400-meter relay, 5th.

Julianna DiTullio won the only event of the day for the Northmor Lady Golden Knights, claiming the victory in the long jump with a bound of 15’6½”. DiTullio also finished as the runner-up in the 1600.

Also earning points for Northmor on Tuesday were: 4×800-relay, 2nd; 4×200-relay, 4th; 4×100-relay, 2nd; 4×400-relay, 3rd; Lexi Wenger- 100-hurdles, 4th and 300-hurdles, 3rd; Rachael Ervin- 100-hurdles, 6th and 300-hurdles, 4th; Natalie Bloom- 100, 5th; Bailey Wiseman- 100, 8th; Olivia Goodson- 1600, 8th and 3200, 5th; Sabrina Kelley- 400, 6th; Kaitlyn Blunk- 800, 4th; Riley Yunker- 800, 7th; Maddison Yaussy- 3200, 6th; Macy Miracle- discus, 4th; Maddie Jordan- discus, 6th; Reagan Swihart- high jump, 7th; Hailey Dille- high jump, 8th and Bailey Snyder- long jump, 6th.

Crestline’s Caitlin Harley would finish seventh in the 400 and fourth in the 3200 while the 4×200-relay team picked up the Lady Bulldogs’ final points in the running events on the day. Kennedy Moore and Rachel Weyant would snag points for Crestline in the field events as Moore finished sixth in the high jump and fourth in the long jump while Weyant was the runner-up in the discus and finished in third place in the shot put.

Northmor finished as the top squad on the boys side of the invite, netting 141 total points. Crestline would finish the day in third place overall (78.5) while Galion took fourth (77).

The Golden Knights did some damage in the relay events, claiming first place in three of the four events. In the 4×800-relay, Northmor emerged victorious in a time of 8:53.87. Later on, the Knights won the 4×200-relay in 1:36.38 before finishing the running events with the win in the 4×400-relay with a time of 3:38.95.

Individually, the Knights saw Drew Zoll earning both of their event titles as he took the top spot in the 100 (11.74) and the 400 (52.03).

Other placements for the champs were: 4x 100-relay, 5th; Anthony Petulla- 110-meter hurdles, 2nd and 300-hurdles, 3rd; Garrett Barnhart- 100, 5th; Kooper Keen- 1600, 2nd; TJ Diehl- 1600, 5th; Alec Moore- 400, 3rd; Gavin Miller- 300-hurdles, 7th; Cole Dille- 800, 6th; PJ Lower- 200, 2nd and long jump, 3rd; Mike Delaney- 200, 6th; Gavvin Keen- 3200, 3rd; Ryan Bentley- 3200, 4th; Adam Petulla- high jump, 2nd; Blake Miller- high jump, 3rd and Hunter Brookover- shot put, 5th.

Crestline would also finish the day with two event titles. Max Anatra won the 110-hurdles with a time of 17.02 while Logan Parrella sat atop the field in the shot put with a heave of 41’7¾”.

Also placing for the Bulldogs on Tuesday were: 4×200-relay, 3rd; 4×400-relay, 2nd; Alec Sipes- 110-hurdles, 6th; Dakota Wireman- 400, 4th and 800, 4th; Anatra- 300-hurdles, 2nd; Enyce Sewell- 200, 5th; Parrella- discus, 3rd; Jaden Stewart- discus, 8th; Trevor Phillips- high jump, 5th and long jump, 5th; Austin Silverwood- high jump, 7th and Caleb Moore- long jump, 6th.

Galion’s boys squad would take home just one victory on the day as their 4×100-relay team claimed the championship with a winning time of 46.82.

Other Tigers’ placements were: 4×800-relay, 4th; 4×200-relay, 2nd; 4×400-relay, 5th; Trevor O’Brien- 110-hurldes, 4th; Carter Valentine- 110-hurdles, 8th; Hanif Donaldson- 100, 4th and long jump, 2nd; Wilson Frankhouse- 100, 7th and 300-hurdles, 5th; Mathias Breinich- 1600, 8th and 800, 5th; Jacob Williams- 400, 2nd; Jorden Borders- 400, 7th; Simon Shawk- 800, 7th; Brayden Eckels- high jump, 6th; Christian Robinette- shot put, 6th and Colton Yost- shot put, 7th.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

