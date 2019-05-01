Rain can’t dampen Colts’ spring success

BELLVILLE — With rain playing havoc with softball, baseball and tennis schedules the past two weeks, it hasn’t dampened the success Clear Fork High School teams are enjoying

As of Monday evening, according to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference website, Clear Fork’s baseball team is in first place with a record of 7-3 in the conference and 11-5 overall. Galion and Ontario are a game behind. Both are 6-4 in MOAC action. Galion is 12-4 overall and the Warriors are 9-9.

The weather has created havoc baseball schedules in the past week. Here is a quick roundup. On April 27, the Colts dropped a 6-0 decision to Newark Catholic. That loss 2-1, eight-inning win over Ontario, which came on the heals of a 6-2 loss to the Warriors the night before.

The Colts’ Brock Talbott is third in the MOAC with 18 RBIs and teammate Caden Flynn is second in the league in stolen bases, with 14. Clear Fork pitcher Mitch Dulin leads league pitchers with a 0.67 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

Pleasant was scheduled to play at Clear Fork on Tuesday and The Colts were at Pleasant on Wednesday. Highland is in Bellville Thursday for a non-league game. Check with the high school for any make-up games that have been scheduled.

In MOAC softball action, Clear Fork is in second place, with a league record of 8-2, the Lady Colts are 13-4 overall. Pleasant leads the standings at 10-0 in the league and 17-2 overall. Ontario and Galion are both a game behind the Colts at with 7-3 league marks.

Carson Crowner is 11th in the MOAC with a .467 batting average. Pleasant’s McKenna Waddell leads with a .611 average. Also, the Colts’ Haylie Miller is tied for second in the league with four home runs. Waddell is the MOAC leader, with nine round-trippers.

Last week, the Colts earned two wins over Ontario, 6-0 on April 23 and 7-5 on April 24. According to the MOAC website, the Colts have not played since. League-leading Pleasant was in Bellville on Tuesday for a key game and the Colts are at Pleasant Wednesday.

The MOAC tennis doubles competition and singles competition were last week.

The MOAC track meet is next Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9 at Marion Grant Middle School. The prelims are Tuesday. Finals are Thursday.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_No.-5-vs.-Warriors.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Shelby-softball-vs.-Ontario.jpg

Baseball, softball teams still in the hunt for league titles