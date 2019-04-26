Eagles edge Trojans, fall to Rockets

SANDUSKY — While most games scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 25 were washed out in the rain, the Colonel Crawford Eagles baseball team headed to Sandusky to faceoff against the South Central Trojans on a turf field.

In a game that saw eight total hits, all singles, the Eagles would edge their non-conference opponent by a final tally of 3-2. Crawford improved to 12-6 overall with the victory and currently sit at 8-5 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play headed into the weekend.

After the first two innings, the visiting Eagles held a 2-0 advantage and it would remain that way until the Trojans plated their first run in the bottom of the fourth. Following a scoreless top of the fifth, South Central would score again to knot the contest at two runs apiece. Crawford would respond though, scoring the deciding run in the top of the sixth to take the game to its’ eventual final score of 3-2.

Daylen Balliet started the game on the mound for Crawford and worked four innings while allowing the three, South Central hits. Balliet gave up two runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out a pair of Trojans’ hitters. Cade Hamilton came on and pitched the final three innings to earn the win while walking three and striking out three.

Trevin Fairchild recorded two of the five singles for the Eagles while also stealing a base in the win. Dylan Cooke recorded a single, scored a run and swiped two bases. Brock Ritzhaupt and Balliet had the other two singles for Crawford while Ritzhaupt also scored a run. Gavin and Carson Feichtner drove in a run apiece and Evan Spangler scored a run to round out the Colonel Crawford offense on the day.

The Eagles were scheduled to head to Morral for game two of their season series with the hosting Ridgedale Rockets on Friday and will return to their home field for a non-conference meeting with the visiting Harding Presidents on Monday, April 29.

Ridgedale 5, Colonel Crawford 2

NORTH ROBINSON — Back on Tuesday, April 23, the Colonel Crawford Eagles hosted the Ridgedale Rockets in game one of their season series in N-10 play.

The visiting Rockets would use a three-run first inning en route to the win, upending the Eagles by a final score of 5-2.

After allowing the early offense to Ridgedale, Crawford would blank the Rockets for the next three frames before plating their two runs in the bottom of the fourth. However, the visitors responded with a run in the fifth and sixth en route to the three-run victory.

G. Feichtner took the loss, going six innings on the day while giving up five hits and five runs (two earned). Feichtner walked four and struck out four on the day. Hamilton closed out the game for the Eagles and struck out one in his lone inning of work. At the plate, Feichtner ripped three singles while Hamilton posted two singles and a run scored.

Drayton Burkhart also finished with a multi-hit game in the loss, knocking a pair of singles at the dish.

Other offensive statistics for Crawford Tuesday were: Fairchild- 1B, 2RBI, SB; Balliet- 2B; Ritzhaupt- 1B; Caleb Lohr- 1B and Mason McKibben- 1B, R, SB.

Lady Eagles 9, Lady Rockets 3

NORTH ROBINSON — Also on Tuesday, the Crawford Lady Eagles hosted the Ridgedale Lady Rockets and played their way to a 9-3 victory in the season-series opener.

With the victory, Colonel Crawford improved to 6-12 overall on the season and 5-8 in N-10 play.

The Lady Eagles were also on the road at Ridgedale for the series finale on Friday and will be back at Chuck Huggins Field for a non-conference clash with the Harding Prexies on Monday.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-4.jpg

Crawford softball downs Ridgedale

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy
Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048