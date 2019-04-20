Area softball roundup: Lady Knights get two KMAC wins

MOUNT GILEAD — Northmor beat Mount Gilead 7-6 on Thursday in a game switched to Mount Gilead because of wet conditions at Northmor. After beginning the season 0-8, Northmor has won four of seven to improve to 4-11 overall and 2-8 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Mount Gilead led 6-2 after four innings only to see Northmor get five runs, including the gamewinner in the fifth.

Mount Gilead plated six runs on eight hits and had five errors. Northmor scored seven runs on four hits and had three errors.

Rylee Hollingsworth started for Northmor and worked just two innings, allowing eight hits and five runs. Megan Adkins earned the win, going five innings, giving up a run on no hits, walked a batter and fanned four.

Northmor is set to host Berlin Hiland in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, is at Centerburg on Monday and at home vs. Centerburg on Tuesday.

Northmor 5, Mount Gilead 4

MOUNT GILEAD — On Tuesday, Northmor beat Mount Gilead 5-4 in a back-and-forth game. The Nights had four hits. Northmor needed just four hits.

Hollingsworth earned the win in the circle, going 6⅔ innings, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out four and allowing a pair of homers. Adkins picked up the save by recording the final out.

Tate belted another home run in the win while also driving in three runs. Adkins finished with a single and a double and Morgan Wiseman had a single.

Loudonville 16, Crestline 5

CRESTLINE — Crestline fell to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play on Wednesday. Brynn Cheney worked two innings ,giving up five hits and nine runs (eight earned) while walking five and striking out a pair. Brianna Briggs tossed three innings, allowing three hits and six earned runs while walking seven and fanning three. Ivy Stewart got in an inning of work, allowed an earned run and struck out a batter.

Offensive stats for the ‘Dogs Wednesday were: Desi Neveja- 2-1B, 2B, 2RBI; Cheney- 1B, 2B, R; Alandra Tesso- 1B, 2B, R, RBI; Stewart- 1B, SB; Emma Kirby- 1B and Abbey Reed- 2-1B, 2B, 3R.

Loudonville 15, Crestline 2

LOUDONVILLE — Loudonville hosted Crestline in game one of their season series on Tuesday and would strike early and often en route to a 15-2 victory. .

Stats from Tuesday’s loss for Crestline were: Cheney- 2⅓IP, 6H, 10R (9E), 6BB, 1B, R; Briggs- 1⅔IP, 2H, 5ER, 4BB, 2K; Neveja- 1B; Tesso- 1B, HR, R, 2RBI, SB and Lauryn Tadda- 2B.

Bucyrus 6, Colonel Crawford 1

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford lost 6-1 t0 Bucyrus on Thursday to fall to 5-11 overall and 4-7 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play.

On Wednesday, Crawford avenged Tuesday’s loss to Seneca East with a 12-5 home victory over the visiting Lady Tigers. Seneca East won on their home turf Tuesday by a final score of 4-3.

‘Dogs swept, Eagles wrap week at 1-2

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com