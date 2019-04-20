GHS boys tennis team splits MOAC matches

MARION — Galion’s tennis time beat Pleasant 3-2 Thursday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference class. With the win, Galion improved to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the conferences.

Matt Gimbel won Galion’s first point at first singles with a long and difficult three-set match; 6-3, 5-7, 7-5. The first doubles pairing of Alec Discus and Weston Rose would also find themselves winning in a three-set match. After dropping the first set 4-6, they battled back and won 6-4, 7-5 (tiebreak, 7-2) for Galion’s second point.

Second doubles tandem of Jamie Hollis and Zach Grimes lost; 1-6, 4-6 and third singles player Kodin West lost; 4-6, 0-6.

With the match tied at 2-2, it came down to the second singles match. Galion’s Chris Amick lost the first set 7-5 but would come back to win the next two 6-3, 6-2 for the Tigers third and deciding point.

Galion was scheduled to host Maumee on Fridayat Heise Park and will play in the Bucyrus Invitational on Saturday. League play is continues Monday at home vs. River Valley. On Tuesday, Galion as at Marion Harding.

Buckeye Valley 3, Galion 2

DELAWARE — On Tuesday, Galion dropped a 3-2 MOAC match to Buckeye Valley.

Winning the two points for Galion were both of the doubles teams. At first doubles, Rose and Dicus won; 6-1, 6-4. The second doubles duo of Hollis and Grimes also won in straight sets; 6-2, 6-4.

Gimbel was defeated at first singles; 3-6, 2-6 while Amick lost at second singles; 1-6, 6-7 (tiebreak, 3-7). West was defeated in straight sets at third singles; 0-6, 3-6.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-5.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com