Crawford earns a pair of weekend wins

NORTH ROBINSON — After finishing off the season-series sweep of conference foes, the Wynford Royals, the Colonel Crawford Eagles baseball squad returned to their home diamond on Saturday to clash with the visiting Willard Crimson Flashes.

Crawford would have no issues with their guests, cruising to a 12-1 victory in five innings. With the win, the Eagles improved to 8-4 overall on the season and remain 5-3 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play.

After Willard took a 1-0 after scoring in the top of the first, Crawford went silently in the bottom of the frame. The Flashes would be kept scoreless throughout the remainder of the contest while the home team scored five in the second, six in the third and their final run in the fourth.

Daylen Balliet pitched four innings to earn the win, giving up all four Willard hits, one earned run and striking out four. Ethan Sutter worked the final frame and struck out two.

Caleb Lohr tallied Crawford’s only multi-hit game, delivering two singles that drove in three runs, scored a run and also swiped a base.

Other offense for the Eagles came from: Cade Hamilton- 3B, 2R; Trevin Fairchild- 2R, 2SB; Gavin Feichtner- 1B, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Evan Spangler- 1B; Drayton Burkhart- 1B, 2R, SB; Balliet- R; Nolan McKibben- 1B, RBI; Carson Feichtner- 2B, R, RBI and Mason McKibben- 1B, R, RBI, SB.

Monday’s meeting at Seneca East was moved to Tuesday afternoon with game two of the series at Crawford happening on Wednesday. On Thursday, April 18, the Eagles are scheduled to host the visiting Bucyrus Redmen in game one of their season series.

Colonel Crawford 5, Wynford 4

NORTH ROBINSON —Colonel Crawford and Wynford wrapped their season series back on Friday afternoon.

After the series finale between the two squads had to be moved to Crawford, the visiting Eagles would end up with the eight-inning victory; 5-4. The final score in game one of the series was also 5-4 in favor of the Eagles.

Both teams finished with eight hits apiece while also stranding 11 runners each. Colonel Crawford finished with four errors while Wynford committed five.

G. Feichtner worked three innnings, giving up three hits and two runs (one earned) whie waking five and striking out one. Hamilton tossed the final five innings en route to the victory, allowing five hits and two earned runs (one earned) while walking three and fanning five Royals’ hitters. Hamilton helped his cause by recording two singles at the dish and scoring two of the five Crawford runs.

Other offensive statistics for the Eagles came from: Fairchild- 1B, R, SB; G. Feichtner- 1B, RBI; Burkhart- R; Balliet- 1B, RBI; C. Feichtner- 1B, R; Lohr- 1B and Brock Ritzhaupt- 2B, RBI.

