Lady Eagles capture title at New London Relays

NEW LONDON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles track and field teams loaded up the buses and headed northeast to the New London Relays on Saturday, April 6.

Crawford’s girls squad would return home with the team title as they held off the runner-ups from Edison; 74-66. Rounding out the scoring on the girls side of the invite were: 3. New London- 62; 4. SMCC- 51; 5. Cloverleaf- 47.5; 6. Hillsdale- 43.5; 7. Monroeville- 42; 8. Seneca East- 35.5; 9. Western Reserve- 29.5; 10- Brookside- 25; 11. Vermilion- 19 and 12. Wellington- 8.

With relay scoring in place, the Lady Eagles would see three teams win event championships that included two individual champions.

In the shot put relay, the threesome of Lydia Feik (4th), Julia Feik (5th) and Sadie Moss (10th) would win the overall team title. Cassidy Vogt would win the individual portion of the long jump with a bound of 15’8½” and was joined in the team victory by Drew Krassow (7th) and Kiersten O’Rourke (14th). Krassow won the high jump on the day, clearing an even five feet and was joined by O’Rourke (12th) and Ally Hocker (17th) en route to tying for second-place team points.

Crawford’s other victory of the day came in the 4×100-meter shuttle hurdles relay. The Lady Eagles squad of Katie Ruffener, D. Krassow, Liv Krassow and Vogt won the championship with a time of 1:10.0.

Other placements for Crawford’s girls were: Discus- team, 6th; Jilliane Gregg, 6th, Alana Burkhart, 21st and Corin Feik, 22nd; Pole Vault- Alison Manko, tied-3rd; 4×1600-meter relay, 2nd; 4×100-meter relay, 3rd; Distance Medley, 6th; 4×200-meter relay, 8th; 4×800-meter relay, 3rd; 800-meter Sprint Medley Relay, 5th; 4×400-meter relay, 8th.

Over on the boys side, the hosts from New London claimed the team title, defeating Edison; 80-68.5. Rounding out the scoring on the boys side of the invite were: 3. Cloverleaf- 67; 4. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 59.5; 5. Hillsdale- 50.5; 6. Brookside and Vermilion- 38; 8. Monroeville- 32; 9. Seneca East- 27.5; 10. SMCC- 25; 11. Wellington and Western Reserve- 10.

Colonel Crawford’s lone title of the day came in the 4×110-meter shuttle hurdles relay as the foursome of Jacob Rahm, Zack Mortiz, Tyler Christman and Alex Mutchler ran their way to first place with a time of 1:09.5.

In other running relays, the Eagles earned a second place finish (800-sprint medley), a third place finish (4×400-relay) and a pair of fourth place finishes in the 4×1600 and 4×100-meter relays.

Other placements on the day for the Crawford boys were: Distance Medley, 6th; 4×200-relay, 8th; 4×800-relay, 7th; Pole Vault- team, tied-3rd; Mutchler (2nd) and Mortiz (10th); Discus- team, 5th; Jonah Studer (2nd), Tajh Smith (16th) and Caleb Christman (23rd); Shot Put- team, 8th; Studer (13th), Smith (17th) and Konner Moore (30th); Long Jump- team, 4th; Seth Carman (10th), Owin Seevers (18th) and Jordan Fenner (19th); High Jump- team, tied-5th; Chase Walker (11th), Fenner (11th) and Seevers (21st).

Crawford boys finish fourth

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

