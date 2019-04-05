Ups and downs continue for Eagles baseball squad

CAREY — Following a rough outing on the road at Upper Sandusky, the Colonel Crawford Eagles baseball team hit the road again on Wednesday, April 3, this time against another Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe in the likes of the Carey Blue Devils.

After taking game one of the season series back on Monday, Crawford would cruise to a series sweep with Wednesday’s, 14-2 victory to also improve to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the N-10.

The Eagles got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the first only to see that lead disappear thanks to two runs in the home-half by Carey. However, Crawford would plate eight runs in the visiting-half of the second to put the game away before adding a run apiece in the third and fourth innings and another pair of runs in the fifth.

Gavin Feichtner went the distance on the hill for the visitors, scattering just three hits while allowing the two, unearned runs. Feicthner would walk a trio of batters and strike out eight on the day. At the plate, Feichtner helped his cause with three singles, two runs scored, two runs driven in and a pair of stolen bases.

Other offense for the Eagles came from: Cade Hamilton- 1B, 2B, 3R, 2SB; Trevin Fairchild- RBI; Drayton Burkhart- 2R, SB; Daylen Balliet- R, 3RBI; Caleb Lohr- 2R, RBI, SB; Brock Ritzhaupt- 2-1B, 2R, 5RBI; Evan Spangler- 2-1B, R, RBI; Mason McKibben- 1B and Micah Wirebaugh- R.

The Eagles were on the road again on Friday afternoon at Mohawk and will return to their home field on Monday, April 8 to wrap the season series with the Warriors.

Upper Sandusky 14, Colonel Crawford 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — It was a rough go for the Eagles on Tuesday as they traveled to Upper Sandusky to finish the season series with the hosting Rams.

Upper jumped out to a 4-0 after the first and would never look back en route to the 14-0, five-inning victory.

Colonel Crawford scattered just three hits in the contest, all singles, off of the bats of Hamilton, Feichtner and Lohr.

Hamilton would take the loss on the mound, working two innings while allowing seven hits, six earned runs, walking two and striking out one. Fairchild lasted just ⅓ of an inning, giving up two hits and four earned runs while walking a pair. Ethan Sutter pitched ⅔ of a frame, allowed three hits and three earned runs while Balliet pitched one inning, gave up a hit and allowed an unearned run.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048