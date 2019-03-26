Eagles track squads sweep invitational

WAYNESFIELD — On Saturday, March 23, the track and field teams representing Colonel Crawford High School headed to Waynesfield-Goshen High School to compete in the annual Joe Rider Horn Tiger Relays.

It would prove to be a fruitful trip for the Eagles as both the boys and girls teams returned home with team championships.

The boys squad finished with 112 team points to edge the runner-ups from Indian Lake (105).

Rounding out the boys scores were: 3. Wapakoneta- 71; 4. Waynesfield-Goshen- 62; 5. Ada- 56.5; 6. Kalida- 54.5; 7. Allen East- 45 and 8. Ridgemont- 16.

Colonel Crawford would take first place honors in six of the 15 events at the invitational en route to the team title.

The discus relay team of Jonah Studer, Nick Barnes and Caleb Christman earned first with a combined distance of 349-feet, 2-inches with Studer earning the individual title with a heave of 142-feet, 6-inches. In the pole vault relay, the Eagles tandem of Alex Mutchler and Zack Mortiz would vault their way to the top spot, recording a total height of 21-feet, 6-inches. Mutcher was the individual champion in the event, clearing a height of 12-feet.

In the running events, Colonel Crawford ran their way to four team event championships.

The 440-meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Jacob Rahm, Mortiz, Tyler Christman and Mutchler earned first place with a time of 1:07.40. In the 800-meter sprint medley relay the foursome of Tristian Cross, Jordan Fenner, Colton Rowland and Braxton James took the top spot in 1:42.14. Ethan McCoy, Sam Webb, Jacob Awbrey and Alex Lawson paced the field in the 4000-meter distance medley relay, winning the event with a time of 13:07.41. Finishing up the first place finishers for the Eagles was the 4×800-meter relay group of Mutchler, Ricky Cox, Lawson and James, capturing the championship in 9:48.96.

Other placements for the boys team on Saturday were: 4×1600-meter relay, 2nd; triple jump relay, 3rd; 4×400-meter relay, 3rd; shot put relay, 3rd; 4×100-meter relay, 3rd; 4×200-meter relay, 3rd; high jump relay, 3rd; long jump relay, 4th and 2400-meter distance medley relay, 5th.

The Lady Eagles finished their day with a little more cushion, defeating the runner-ups from Wapakoneta; 117-79.

Rounding out the girls scores were: 3tie. Kalida- 66; 3tie. Waynesfield-Goshen- 66; 5. Ada- 49; 6. Allen East- 46; 7. Indian Lake- 38 and 8. Ridgemont- 30.

Crawford’s girls squad would place in 14 of the 15 events, including seven event championships.

In the field events, the Lady Eagles would earn three of those seven titles, starting with the discus relay group of Jillianne Gregg, Lydia Feik and Corin Feik with a total distance of 263-feet. Drew and Liv Krassow jumped their way to the title in the high jump, going first and second individually and recording a combined height of 10-feet, 2-inches. D. Krassow would join Cassidy Vogt and Kiersten O’Rourke in the long jump relay which Crawford would win with a combined distance of 41-feet, 9-inches.

Ally Hocker, Alison Manko, Katie Hanft and Katie Hopkins teamed up to win the 4×1600-meter relay with a time of 24:25.83. In the 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relay, Katie Ruffener, D. Krassow, L. Krassow and Vogt took the top spot in the field with a time of 1:11.37. In the 4×100, Madisyn Cooke, Vogt, L. Krassow and Ruffener were victorious in a time of 54.07 while Hocker, Hanft, Hopkins and Manko rounded out the Crawford championships with a win in the 4×800 in a time of 11:34.13.

Other placements for the girls team on Saturday were: shot put relay, 2nd; 4000-meter distance medley relay, 2nd; 4×200-relay, 2nd; 800-meter sprint medley relay, 2nd; triple jump relay, 3rd; 4×400-relay, 4th and 2400-meter distance medley relay, 5th.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048