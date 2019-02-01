Lady Eagles swim to NCOSL title

NORTH ROBINSON — Last Saturday, January 26, the swim teams from Colonel Crawford hosted the North Central Ohio Swim League conference swim meet.

It would be a successful day for the Crawford squads as the Lady Eagles claimed the NCOSL championship while the boys team finished as the runner-ups.

Scoring on the girls side went as follows: 1. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 326; 2. Upper Sandusky- 312; 3. Bucyrus- 110; 4. Elgin- 94; 5 (tie). Ada and Mount Gilead- 82; 7. Fostoria- 71 and 8. Wynford- 39.

On the day, the Lady Eagles would claim one relay championship and two individual event championships.

The 200-yard medley relay squad of Cassidy Vogt, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Katie Hanft would start the meet with a championship, outlasting the field with a winning time of 1:59.27. Crawford would also see the grouping of Bailey Dixon, Hailey Ratliff, Madeline Keller and Allison Manko place fourth while Alana Burkhart, Taylor Price, Maria Brewer and Ceclia Wurm claimed ninth.

Vogt and Hanft would swim their way to the individual titles for the hosts with Vogt winning the 100-yard freestyle in 57.64 and Hanft claiming the top-spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a championship time of 5:47.84.

Other placements for the Colonel Crawford girls team were: 200-yard freestyle- 2. Hanft, 3. Jayden Ward, 5. Dixon, 7. Mikayla Williamson; 200-yard individual medley- 2. Emma Swisher, 5. Manko, 6. Keller; 50-yard freestyle- 2. Vogt, 3. Gregg, 7. Krassow, 12. Wurm, 19. Price, 20. Maci Dicus; 100-yard butterfly- 3. Keller, 10. Ella Pfeifer, 11. Burkhart; 100-freestyle- 2. Gregg, 6. Ratliff, 11. Williamson; 500-free- 2. Ward, 3. Manko; 200-yard freestyle relay- 2. Gregg, Krassow, Hanft, Vogt, 4. Swisher, Keller, Dixon, Ward, 9. Pfeifer, Dicus, Brewer, Williamson; 100-yard backstroke- 4. Dixon, 11. Pfeifer, 13. Burkhart, 14. Dicus, 20. Brewer; 100-yard breaststroke- 2. Krassow, 4. Swisher, 6. Ratliff, 10. Wurm, 12. Price and 400-yard freestyle relay- 2. Ward, Manko, Ratliff, Swisher, 4. Pfiefer, Wurm, Burkhart, Williamson.

Over on the boys side, Crawford tallied 219 points to finish as the runner-ups behind the champions from Upper Sandusky, scoring 398 points.

Rounding out the boys scoring were: 3. Wynford- 159; 4. Mount Gilead- 148; 5. Fostoria- 59; 6. Elgin- 56; 7. Ada- 43 and 8. Bucyrus- 36.

Kyle Taylor would claim the only two championships for the Eagles, winning the 200-IM in a time of 2:19.32 and later on earning the top-spot in the 100-back in 1:00.78.

Other placements for the boys squad last Saturday were: 200-medley relay- 3. Keenan Wilson, Keton Pfeifer, Taylor, Keyan Shipman, 8. Andrew Johnson, Zach Leonhart, Kevin Phillips, Brandon Britt; 200-free- 6. Drake Evans, 7. Johnson, 11. Britt; 200-IM- 10. Jacob Barnes, 12. Phillips; 50-free- 2. Wilson, 6. Pfeifer, 9. Shipman, 15. Leonhart, 17. Ethan Furr, 18. Sam Webb, 22. Caleb Christman, 23. Noah Thornton, 28. Evan Price; 100-fly- 10. Johnson, 11. Phillips; 100-free- 4. Wilson, 15. Britt, 16. Furr; 500-free- 4. Shipman, 7. Price, 8. Thornton; 200-free relay- 2. Wilson, Shipman, Pfeifer, Taylor, 8. Britt, Phillips, Leonhart, Johnson, 9. Furr, Webb, Barnes, Evans; 100-back- 15. Webb; 100-breast- 7. Pfeifer, 10. Leonhart, 14. Barnes and 400-free relay- 8. Barnes, Price, Furr, Evans.

Colonel Crawford will be up at Port Clinton on Saturday, February 2 to compete in the annual Gipe Relays.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg

Crawford boys finish second

