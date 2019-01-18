Anticipated winter storm causes changes to Bucyrus City Schools events

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus City School District will cancel all athletic contests because of the anticipated winter storm Saturday, Jan 19, 2019.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2018 into Bucyrus City School District Hall of Fame will begin at 1 p.m. in the Bucyrus Secondary School Little Theater on Saturday, Jan 19. Those unable to attend the ceremony will have the ability to watch the live stream of the event at youtube.bucyrusschools.org.

Please contact Athletics/Activities Director Rick Rawson at 419-562-2439 with any questions about the district’s extracurricular activities.