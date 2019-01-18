Tigers bowlers stay busy

DELAWARE — On Thursday, the bowling teams from Galion headed to Colony Lanes for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the hosting Buckeye Valley Barons.

The Tigers boys team would continue to roll wins, defeating the Barons by a final tally of 1,996-1,860.

Alan Evans rolled the high series on the day, racking up 160 pins in game one and 184 in game two to equate to 344 pins. AJ Randalph bowled a 322 series while Austin Rinehart finished with a two-game series total of 310. Dylan Ruth turned in a 309 while Jacob Lear rounded out the scoring with a 307 series.

As a team, Galion rolled a 767 game one and an 825 in game two to head into the Bakers Series. In that series, the Tigers posted team scores of 189 and 215 to bring their total to 1,996.

For the girls, the Lady Tigers were defeated by the Lady Barons; 1,779-1,390.

Galion rolled a team score of 572 in the first game and a 575 in game two, totaling 1,147 heading into the two-game Baker Series. After a 128 and a 115, the Lady Tigers would still see themselves coming up short against their hosts.

Halle Kiss rolled the high series for the visitors, racking up 295 pins (146, 149). Abby Crager finished with a 242 and was the only other Galion bowler to bowl a two-game series. Shelena Wilcox posted a 142 second game while Maleah Stratton rolled a 96 game one. Kayla Davis knocked down 84 pins in her second game performance while Shiyenne Current finished with an 87 in game one. Paige Donahue also only rolled the first game and recorded 108 pins and Neavia Cansler wrapped the Galion scoring with a 93 in game two.

The Tigers will return to Victory Lanes on Tuesday, January 22 when they play host to the Mount Gilead Indians in non-conference play. On Thursday, January 24, the Harding Presidents travel to Galion for a MOAC clash.

Galion Boys 2,150, Northmor Boys 1,574

Northmor Girls 1,434, Galion Girls 1,361

GALION —Back on Tuesday, January 15, the bowling teams from Northmor and Galion met up at Victory Lanes to compete in non-conference action.

The Galion boys would cruise to a 2,150-1,574 victory while the Lady Tigers fell in a close one to the Lady Golden Knights; 1,434-1,361.

Lear was the top-roller for Galion against Northmor, posting a two-game series total of 393 (182, 211) while Donahue led the Lady Tigers with a 277 (160, 117).

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

